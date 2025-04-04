Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blakey Games, Vindefiant

Pixel-Art Adventure Game Vindefiant Released For Steam

The new pixel-art action-adventure title Vindefiant has been released on Steam, as you magically take revenge on a corporation that fired you

Article Summary Vindefiant, a pixel-art adventure by Blakey Games, is now available on Steam.

Play as Alyx, using unique powers to fight back against a corporate giant.

Explore diverse environments and unleash chaos with innovative controls.

Engage in 9 chapters of thrilling revenge, packed with collectibles.

Indie game developer and publisher Blakey Games has released their latest game, Vindefiant, out on PC via Steam today. This is a pixel-art adventure game where you play as Alyx, a corprate employee who not only has supernatural powers he gained mysteriously one night, but is also unemployed after he was fired from his job. Now disgruntled and looking for revenge, you go on a raging tear through the office, unleashing destruction against his former employer as you are essentially the villain in this story. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is out now.

Vindefiant

In your journey for vengeance, you will need to traverse through various environments, including an office building, streets, and sewers. Use your villainous powers to quickly cause havoc. Your tendrils can be used to grab objects to hurtle towards enemies, throw enemies through windows, into ventilation fans, smash open doors, tear apart turrets, and much more. As you explore your powers you'll unlock new abilities, giving you greater options to create as much destruction and death as possible. Alyx is determined to get his revenge for losing his job, and you choose exactly how he'll get there. But at what cost?

A narrative driven, single player experience following a journey of chaos, twists and a protagonist willing to unleash evil to get what he wants.

A unique set of platforming controls , with the ability to glide across almost any wall or ceiling to unleash your rage on the world.

with the ability to glide across almost any wall or ceiling to unleash your rage on the world. Alyx uses a tendril to latch onto enemies, desk chairs, traffic lights, sewer pipes, doors and countless other objects. Enjoy creative freedom as you find new ways to kill every time you play.

A plot of revenge that spans 9 chapters and leads players across different environments, ranging from a city at sunset to a dark, winding sewer.

Over 80 collectibles to be found as you traverse through chaos.

