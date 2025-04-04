Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omeda Studios, Predecessor

Predecessor To Release New Update With Centralized U.S. Servers

Predecessor has a new update dropping today that will focus more on United States servers for the game, providing a bit more dedication

Article Summary Omeda Studios releases Predecessor update with centralized U.S. servers for improved gameplay.

Update 1.4x aims to reduce wait times and enhance ranked play for North American players.

CEO Robbie Singh promises shorter queue times and better server setup nationwide.

Predecessor, a successor of Paragon, merges action with strategy in a fast-paced MOBA.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios is releasing a significant update to their MOBA game Predecessor, specifically focusing on U.S. servers. The 1.4x update, which is a tag-on for the one released last month, provides dedicated and centralized servers and server support for players in the United States. The goal of which is to reduce wait times and enhance access to ranked play for the entire playerbase, which will help all those in the NA region. The update will go live on April 8, so players should start noticing a difference next week.

"After making some technical and partner changes, we had the opportunity to improve the experience for most of our players in North America by merging the West and East servers," said Omeda Studios CEO and founder Robbie Singh. "We're really excited to move forward with this change, which will mean that NA players will have shorter queue times and have better access to ranked play. We're always reviewing our server setup to ensure that players around the world get the best possible experience, and will have some more exciting news to share for other parts of the Americas very soon."

Predecessor

Predecessor is a fast-paced action-MOBA title that combines strategic thinking and teamwork with pulse-pounding combat. Two teams of five players choose from a roster of more than 30 unique Heroes and fight to protect their bases while working together to take down the enemy team's base. During the fight, players earn XP to unlock and level up powerful abilities while collecting gold to buy items to help them defeat the enemy team. Predecessor was born from the ashes of Epic Games' now-defunct MOBA Paragon. In 2020, Paragon's most dedicated player and content creator, Robbie Singh, created Omeda Studios not only to bring back Paragon's legacy, but to evolve it more with Predecessor. Building upon Paragon's existing visual assets, Omeda Studios overhauled the game's maps, gameplay mechanics, characters and more for something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!