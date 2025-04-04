Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils Exclusive Batman: The Grim Knight B&W Edition

Step into the DC Multiverse with the Dark Nights: Metal The Grim Knight BBTS Exclusive figure from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Discover the new Batman: The Grim Knight B&W Edition from McFarlane Toys.

Based on The Grim Knight in The Batman Who Laughs, inspired by Dark Nights: Metal.

BBTS exclusive, limited to 5,000 pieces, featuring a striking white and blue design.

7-inch figure with 22 points of articulation, pre-order available for $29.99.

The Grim Knight first appeared in The Batman Who Laughs #1 (2019) and was created by Scott Snyder. He's a dark alternate version of Bruce Wayne, who arrived from the Dark Multiverse in Dark Nights: Metal, where he embraces the gun that killed his parents. In his world, he was the one who grabbed Joe Chill's gun and used it on their attacker, leading to him waging a lethal war on crime. Fueled by vengeance, this Batman is a one-man army that is heavily armed, with a new tactical batsuit, and a brutal way of justice.

McFarlane Toys recently revealed the return of The Grim Knight to the DC Multiverse as he debuted in a new Killer Croc 2-Pack. However, he is now getting a new limited edition black and white DC Multiverse Accent Edition figure from McFarlane Toys. Releasing as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, this figure gets a new, almost all-white deco with a blue bat symbol and an assortment of guns. The figure is limited to only 5,000 pieces, and pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with a May 2025 release date.

Dark Nights: Metal DC Multiverse The Grim Knight BBTS Exclusive

"Ripped from Batman's greatest nightmares, The Grim Knight is his world's most dangerous vigilante, unafraid to use any weapon and go to any lengths to stop those he deems worthy of death. Armed with the finest arsenal Wayne money can buy, he is now one of the deadliest Dark Knights in existence, second only to The Batman Who Laughs."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Limited edition of 5,000 pieces in the US

Exclusive to BBTS

