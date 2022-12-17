Dina Norlund's Snowcat Prince, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2023 Solicits

Dina Norlund launches a new graphic novel, The Snowcat Prince in Oni Press' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen on Bleeding Cool today, alongside Rick And Morty comic books by Jim Zub, Alex Firer, Fred C Stresing and Little.

THE SNOWCAT PRINCE

WRITER | DINA NORLUND

ARTIST | DINA NORLUND

COVER ARTIST | DINA NORLUND

0123ON275

FULL COLOR | 176 PAGES | $14.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/7/2023

FOC DATE | 2/5/2023

Syv is a snowcat and the youngest in a family of princes. When his father dies, Syv and his brothers are all in line for the throne. Eager to become kings themselves and wary of how well-liked Syv has become by the citizens, Syv's brothers send him on a dangerous quest to find the long-lost magical crown that once belonged to their royal ancestor, the Eldking. Legend says that the snowcat who finds the crown will break the curse on their land and bring great honor to the family. But failure could mark Syv with three black stripes, and he'd be banished forever. Along his journey, Syv will face dangerous beasts, dark powers, and the ever-lurking sandfoxes—sworn enemies to the snowcats. But when Syv discovers the truth about the legend of the Eldking and his magical crown, he'll have to learn the new meaning of honor and find another way to break the curse. From Norwegian author Dina Norlund comes The Snowcat Prince, a beautifully illustrated tale of bravery and honor.

RICK AND MORTY #3

WRITER | ALEX FIRER

ARTIST | FRED C STRESING

COVER A| FRED C STRESING

COVER B | MARC ELLERBY

0123ON270 | 0123ON271

MATURE | FULL COLOR | 3| 23 2P APAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/28/2023 FOC DATE | 2/26/2023

The invasion continues! War brews between the Goldenfold and Rick armies. Can the Ricks save their

world with problem-solving science, or will the Goldenfolds subtract them from the equation? Yep, it's still

about math! Oh, and Morty's new girlfriend seems…nice?

RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #4

WRITER | JIM ZUB

ARTIST & CVR A| | LITTLE

COVER B | ZANDER CANNON

CVR C | RYAN LEE

0123ON272 | 0123ON273 | 0123ON274

MATURE | FULL COLOR | 3| 23 2P APAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/21/2023 FOC DATE | 2/19/2023

It's R'yleh happening! In the final confrontation of the Smith-Sanchez Lovecraftian horror saga, family turns on family, and the battle for pop culture relevance is waged between Rick and Cthulhu—with devastating stakes. Morty embraces his eldritch identity and finds comfort in the supportive arms of his adoptive old-god father. Summer will mete out divine retribution in the name of Azathoth. Rick has lost ground at home against the Color Out of Space, and must abandon his daughter to fight this evil at its source: Cthulhu.