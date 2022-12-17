Dina Norlund's Snowcat Prince, Rick & Morty in Oni March 2023 Solicits
Dina Norlund launches a new graphic novel, The Snowcat Prince in Oni Press' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen on Bleeding Cool today, alongside Rick And Morty comic books by Jim Zub, Alex Firer, Fred C Stresing and Little.
THE SNOWCAT PRINCE
WRITER | DINA NORLUND
ARTIST | DINA NORLUND
COVER ARTIST | DINA NORLUND
0123ON275
FULL COLOR | 176 PAGES | $14.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/7/2023
FOC DATE | 2/5/2023
Syv is a snowcat and the youngest in a family of princes. When his father dies, Syv and his brothers are all in line for the throne. Eager to become kings themselves and wary of how well-liked Syv has become by the citizens, Syv's brothers send him on a dangerous quest to find the long-lost magical crown that once belonged to their royal ancestor, the Eldking. Legend says that the snowcat who finds the crown will break the curse on their land and bring great honor to the family. But failure could mark Syv with three black stripes, and he'd be banished forever. Along his journey, Syv will face dangerous beasts, dark powers, and the ever-lurking sandfoxes—sworn enemies to the snowcats. But when Syv discovers the truth about the legend of the Eldking and his magical crown, he'll have to learn the new meaning of honor and find another way to break the curse. From Norwegian author Dina Norlund comes The Snowcat Prince, a beautifully illustrated tale of bravery and honor.
RICK AND MORTY #3
WRITER | ALEX FIRER
ARTIST | FRED C STRESING
COVER A| FRED C STRESING
COVER B | MARC ELLERBY
0123ON270 | 0123ON271
MATURE | FULL COLOR | 3| 23 2P APAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/28/2023 FOC DATE | 2/26/2023
The invasion continues! War brews between the Goldenfold and Rick armies. Can the Ricks save their
world with problem-solving science, or will the Goldenfolds subtract them from the equation? Yep, it's still
about math! Oh, and Morty's new girlfriend seems…nice?
RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #4
WRITER | JIM ZUB
ARTIST & CVR A| | LITTLE
COVER B | ZANDER CANNON
CVR C | RYAN LEE
0123ON272 | 0123ON273 | 0123ON274
MATURE | FULL COLOR | 3| 23 2P APAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/21/2023 FOC DATE | 2/19/2023
It's R'yleh happening! In the final confrontation of the Smith-Sanchez Lovecraftian horror saga, family turns on family, and the battle for pop culture relevance is waged between Rick and Cthulhu—with devastating stakes. Morty embraces his eldritch identity and finds comfort in the supportive arms of his adoptive old-god father. Summer will mete out divine retribution in the name of Azathoth. Rick has lost ground at home against the Color Out of Space, and must abandon his daughter to fight this evil at its source: Cthulhu.