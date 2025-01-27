Dino Battaglia's Inspector Coke Trilogy In English For The First Time

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dino Battaglia, Inspector Coke

Dino Battaglia was an Italian comics artist who lived from 1923 to 1983, part of the so-called Venetian Group with Fernando Carcupino, Hugo Pratt and Damiano Damiani. When the Italian magazine Asso di Picche folded in 1948, the Venetian Group moved to Argentina to work for Italian publisher Cesar Civita, but Battaglia remained behind in Italy, getting married rather than moving to Argentina and drawing comic strips Capitan Caribe and Cowboy Kid. He moved to Milan, where he created Mark Fury, an Edwardian England action comic which was then republished in the UK in the Junior Express in the fifties. This led to work for British publisher Fleetway on Top Spot, Knockout, Thriller Picture Library and Look and Learn. He adapted fairy tales and classic novels, including a much-admired version of Moby Dick, which was followed by adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe, H. P. Lovecraft, Robert Louis Stevenson, Maupassant and E. T. A. Hoffmann. This was followed by biographies of Antonio da Padova and Frate Francesco, among others. In 1975, he won the Best Foreign Artist award at the Angoulême Festival.

But in 1982, a year before his death, he created his only original comic book series, L'Ispettore Coke, or Inspector Coke, for the publisher Isola Trovata, featuring a British police detective who faces strange cases in stories set at the beginning of the 20th century. Only two albums, I delitti della fenice (The Crimes of the Phoenix) and La Mummia (The Mummy) were completed before he died. Forty-three years later, Inspector Coke is finally being translated and published in English by Epicenter Comics, which also includes the unfinished plates from the third volume, Monster Of The Thames. Originally published on Kickstarter, The Inspector Coke Trilogy by Dino Battaglia will be distributed by Diamond in April 2025.

INSPECTOR COKE TRILOGY MASTERWORK ED

EPICENTER COMICS

FEB251594

(W) Dino Battaglia (A / CA) Dino Battaglia

For the first time ever in English, a work by a renown, influential Italian artist Dino Battaglia! This individually numbered limited edition is a complete, 3-book collection contained in an elegant slipcase! The three stories follow Inspector Coke as he faces and tries to solve mysteries in foggy streets of post-Victorian London. The books are: The Crimes of the Phoenix, The Mummy, The Monster of the Thames.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

