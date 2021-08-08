Director Bones Saving DC From Crossovers (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool noted in Infinite Frontier #3 that the idea that the average everyday citizen of the DC Universe is pretty sick of the DC Multiverse by now. In this week's Infinite Frontier #4, by Joshua Williamson, Xermanico, Paul Pelletier, and Jesus Merino, Director Bones seems to be getting the hint.

Basically, he seems to making deals with the devil to save everyone from the next Scott Snyder crossover event, with all the different Wonder Women, Batmen, and Supermen that are on display, with Monitors, Anti-Monitors, Mr Mxyzptlks, and Perpetua.

Or even Lex Luthors, such at the one who had to suffer his Superman becoming President of the United States Of America rather than him.

And with the Iron Man analogue of Earth 8 having their own Jonathan Hickman Avengers: Time Runs Out/Secret Wars moment we get the closest you will get to a Marvel/DC Crossover, while he criticises the very idea of such a crossover. With everyone looking for a more isolationist approach. Close the borders, raise the walls, stop freedom of movement…

Some may remember how Director Bones first looked when he appeared in Infinity Inc. as Mister Bones.

Co-created and designed by Todd McFarlane, reflecting his childhood designs for Spawn, which was still years away from debuting at Image Comics. And while he now wears a suit, shirt, and tie, there are still remnants of the old that collapsing dimensions tend to bring out…

Infinite Frontier #4 is published this Tuesday by DC Comics.

President Superman finds himself in the wrong world, and it isn't looking good. Bones and Chase attempt to stop super-powered heroes and villains from crossing Multiversal lines. If they can shut down the President of Steel, they think that it will serve as a signal to all to not mess with Earth-0! This is only a distraction, however, as Injustice Incarnate begins to show them the worst the Multiverse has to offer, and only Flashpoint Batman is there to lend the heroes backup. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/10/2021