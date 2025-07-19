Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Disavowed, Massive Publishing

Disavowed & Astrobots in Massive Publishing October 2025 Full Solicits

GI Joe and Transformers-alike comics, Disavowed #1and Astrobots #1 in Massive Publishing October 2025 full solicits

Article Summary Disavowed #1 launches from Massive Publishing, blending GI Joe action with dark, modern twists

Astrobots returns for Volume 2, reuniting Simon Furman and Phillip Knott for more mecha adventures

Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer Vol. 1 brings supernatural action to the legendary freedom fighter’s saga

Ultraman: Artbook celebrates 60 years with new artwork from over 150 global artists and exclusive covers

Once upon a time, Josh Blaylock of Devil's Due published GI Joe comic books, then fell into a little financial difficulty and the rights went elsewhere, picked by by IDW and then Skybound at Image Comics. But he never let go. At San Diego Comic-Con last year, he announced a new series with Massive Publishing, launching an ashcan at the show for the new series The Disavowed, described as GI Joe meets The Boys. But mostly, GI Joe meets Josh Blaylock, drawn by Pop Mhan.

This new five-issue comic series follows the rise and fall of a 1980s military super team formed to stop an esoteric terrorist cult and its re-emergence in the present day. And totally based on GI Joe. "With the United Five–The worst kept government secret of the 1980s and the subject of rampant '90s internet lore, the U-Five was formed to stop the esoteric cult-turned-terrorist organization, Komodo, which claimed to harness knowledge from another realm that could threaten the world. In 1989, United Five's mission was accomplished (at least for a while), but not before many, including Curtis Howzer (Codename: Dane [The Great]), gave their lives. Now, Curtis' son Matthew Howzer is determined to uncover the truth about his father's death and the United Five organization. His obsession leads him to pursue a military career that unveils the true story behind the conspiracy theories, uncovering a story that was far more fantastical, debauched, and brutal than anyone could have believed. Now, after decades of rumors and conspiracy theories, the United Five have returned. Their purpose is to stop its former members, who are no longer the beloved heroes of yesteryear and are referred to as The Disavowed."

And now the series is being launched by Massive Publishing in their October 2025 solicits and solicitations. Written by Josh Blaylock, art by Pop Mhan, and contributions by Michael Golden, Tim Seeley, Steve Kurth, Dave Johnson, Adam Riches, Travis Hymel, Carlos Badilla, Shawn Depasquale, Brian Sauer, and Sveta Shubina.

As well as the return of Simon Furman and Phillip Knott's Astrobots comic book series, itself playing off Transformers tropers, with Astrobots Vol 2 #1. Say, any chance of an Astrobots/Disavowed Energizerbunny Universe?

THE DISAVOWED #1

*The Ultimate '80s Task Force Returns in a Brutal, Action-Packed Thriller!*

Creative Team: Written by Josh Blaylock, Art by Pop Mhan, Contributions by Michael Golden, Tim Seeley, Steve Kurth, Dave Johnson, Adam Riches, Travis Hymel, Carlos Badilla, Shawn Depasquale, Brian Sauer, and Sveta Shubina

Format: 6.625 x 10.125, 32pp., Full Color, Comic Book ($4.99)

On Sale Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC Date: September 8, 2025 | Territory: World

Brought to you by the creative mind of Josh Blaylock (G.I. Joe, Mercy Sparx) and series artist Pop Mhan (He-Man, Nightwing), this thrilling debut issue features a stellar lineup of comic talent including contributions from Michael Golden, Tim Seeley, Steve Kurth, Dave Johnson, Adam Riches, Travis Hymel, Carlos Badilla, Shawn Depasquale, Brian Sauer, and Sveta Shubina! Brace yourself for a thrill ride of action and antics that's being hailed as G.I. JOE meets THE BOYS as the legends of yesteryear collide with the realities of today in The Disavowed. Matthew Howzer never knew his father—a decorated soldier who died in combat. But family stories say he wasn't part of any ordinary unit. He served in The United Five, a poorly kept government secret and the stuff of mid-'90s internet conspiracy lore. Their mission: stop Komodo, a grandiose cult turned terrorist faction claiming to wield knowledge from another realm—power capable of reshaping the world. That secret war ended in 1989, with heavy losses on both sides, including Matthew's father. Driven by a relentless obsession to learn more about his father's fate, Matthew enlists in the military and uncovers a truth far more brutal, bizarre, and debaucherous than any conspiracy theory could have imagined. Now, after decades in the shadows, The United Five have returned—not as the world's hidden protectors, but to stop the very heroes it once called its own. Because the greatest threat isn't Komodo anymore. It's The Disavowed.

"Bloody, disgusting, foul, and a hell of a lot of fun. Josh Blaylock and Pop Mhan deliver the goods with The Disavowed as we go along for a ride filled with blood, guts, and at times real heart."

"A time capsule into awesomeness! The best comic you never read in the '80s is back—full of guns, glory, action, and ass-kicking! A bloody good, super fun time. The only thing that's missing is the action figure line."

Vintage-inspired illustrator Sveta Shubina returns with another stunning ratio incentive cover, showcasing her signature style and unmatched eye for detail. A true collector's piece, this exclusive 1:10 variant is sure to turn heads at the shelf and beyond.

ASTROBOTS #1 (VOL. 2)

*Pathfinders, Pioneers… Breaking New Ground in the Furthest Reaches of the Galaxy!*

Creative Team: Written by Simon Furman, Art by Phillip Knott

Format: 6.625 x 10.125, 32pp., Full Color, Comic Book ($4.99)

On Sale Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC Date: September 8, 2025 | Territory: World

Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series, creator of Marvel's Death's Head, and writer of Astrobots Volume 1, has teamed up with Phillip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing, to continue the Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers… breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy… they are—ASTROBOTS.

COVERS: CVR-A Phillip Knott (Connecting Cover 1 of 5, look for the full connecting cover set with Astrobots Vol. 2 Issues #1–5), CVR-B Don Figueroa, CVR-C Reza Ilyasa, CVR-D Hector Trunnec, CVR-E Guido Guidi

HARRIET TUBMAN: DEMON SLAYER VOL. 1

*Django Unchained Meets Buffy in This Supernatural Epic!*

Creative Team: Written by David Crownson, Art by Courtland Ellis, Joey Vazquez, Sylvain Repos

Format: 6 x 9, 208pp., Full Color, Paperback ($19.99)

On Sale Date: October 22, 2025 | FOC Date: September 29, 2025 | Territory: World

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. When slave owners can't stop the formidable warrior Harriet Tubman, they call on the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Demons to stop her. Harriet Tubman must lead a family of slaves to freedom while battling an army of darkness. Collects Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer Issues #1–6.

COVERS: Main Cover Courtland Ellis, First Print Exclusive Khary Randolph

Limited to 1000 Copies

ULTRAMAN: ARTBOOK

*Celebrating 60 Years of Japan's Greatest Superhero!*

Creative Team: Editors Printed In Blood, August Ragone, Jeff Gomez, Artists Various

Format: 9.5 x 12.5, 224pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($49.99)

On Sale Date: October 1, 2025 | FOC Date: September 8, 2025 | Territory: World

A celebration of 60 years of the greatest Japanese superhero of all time! Over 150 artists from around the globe have produced brand-new illustrations for this exclusive collection. ULTRAMAN! Japan's greatest superhero, a beloved TV and film character for more than six decades, is presented here in brand new interpretations by more than 100 artists and illustrators from all forms of media. This volume also includes a gallery of the artwork created for the covers of all of the MARVEL Comics series' for Ultraman as well, presented for the first time without trade dress or text.

Limited to 1000 Copies

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!