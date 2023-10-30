Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: disney hyperion, KugaliInk

Disney Creates New African Voices Graphic Novel Imprint, KugaliInk

KugaliInk is a new graphic novel imprint, just announced by Disney Hyperion, in a joint project with pan-African entertainment company Kugali

KugaliInk is a new graphic novel imprint, just announced by Disney Hyperion, in a joint project with pan-African entertainment company Kugali. The graphic novel line is intended to celebrate African voices and will focus on comic book stories aimed at middle-grade readers. The imprint tweeted the news saying "KugaliInk represents a dynamic collaboration between Disney Hyperion and Kugali, dedicated to celebrating African stories and adventures tailored for middle-grade readers." Kugali statea that they are "an entertainment company that focuses on telling stories inspired by African Culture using comic books, art and Augmented reality. These are stories that respect the history, embrace the present and imagine the future of Africa."

KugaliInk's first graphic novel will be Akanni, by Jessica Tagbajumi, a science fiction graphic novel following a young freedom fighter, for 2025. It will be followed by Runeless by Bill Masuku, a graphic novel about two best friends in search of highly valued runes in their runeless society.

Bill Masuku is already an editor at Kugali and an artist on Red Lion, Green Lantern, Flash and Static Shock. He is also the creator of the upcoming Captain South Africa. Jessica Tagbajumi is an Art Production Manager at Kugaki and published her first novel in 2019.

Previous comics published by Kugali include Kokoa, Nani, Lake Of Tears, Mumu Juju, Ukpang and Oro.

Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku, head of publishing at Kugali, stated "When we combine Kugali's vision for African storytelling with Disney's global reach, my hope is that African comic book characters will become household names both across the continent and around the world—inspiring young African artists to d­iscover the many career paths that are possible in storytelling, comics, and animation."

Previously, Disney and Kugali worked together on the animated series Iwájú, which will be released on Disney+ in 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!