Disney Gargoyles Retailer Variant From Dynamite At Baltimore Summit

Dynamite Entertainment is one of the Gold Sponsors at the Diamond Comics Distributors retail summit this week in Baltimore ahead of the Baltimore Comic Con, represented by Vince Letterio, Alan Payne, and Joseph Rybandt. In the presentation to retailers, Dynamite will be discussing a range of topics with retailers. One focus will be on the success so far of the right-around-the-corner launches of Dynamite's collaboration with Disney, with Gargoyles #1 and Darkwing Duck #1 in December and January. We look forward to getting some hard data on those comic books soon, as we have reports of retailers ordering plenty, arranging retailer variant covers, and going for the 1:1000 tiered variant covers.

Retailers will get to hear the initial plans ahead of time for Dynamite's huge Red Sonja relaunch coming next summer in celebration of her 50th anniversary, with teases to be shared for similar initiatives in progress for the dual 30th anniversaries of Army of Darkness and the Chaos! library of characters.

But also retailers will get a copy of Gargoyles #1 ahead of publication, with a one-per-attendee retailer variant copy, likely to be one of the rarest covers, and probably flipped on eBay within seconds. These kinds of retailer summit giveaways that often pay the cost of a retailer attending this kind of events.

You can also get a preview of Gargoyles #1 here.

GARGOYLES #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

OCT220542

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic! One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES! Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg! In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: 3.99