Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More

The #DisneyMustPay task force has announced that Alan Dean Foster, James Kahn, and Donald F. Glut, the novelization authors of the original Star Wars trilogy, have resolved their royalties' issues and will be paid by Disney.

It was Alan Dean Foster's issues with Disney that caused the current furore over the payment of residuals by Disney to writers and although this specific issue has been resolved, the task force have uncovered many other issues regarding Disney payments to creators, and Bleeding Cool covered issues regarding the comic book side.

Now the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers (IAMTW), the International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America have joined the Task Force, with Lee Goldberg, writer and founder of IAMTW, joining Neil Gaiman, Tess Gerritsen, Mary Robinette Kowal, and Chuck Wendig. They state "Authors continue to contact the Task Force looking for help. Writers who are missing royalties or royalty statements may fill out this form hosted by SFWA. Anonymity is guaranteed." More on the fight,m and those affected, can be read at the WritersMustBePaid.org website.

"Lee Goldberg, IAMTW, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America bring valuable experience to the Disney Task Force," said Mary Robinette Kowal, President, SFWA. "Their support demonstrates that writers stand with each other."

John Palisano, President, Horror Writers Association (HWA), said, "The HWA is proud to be part of the Disney Task Force alongside SFWA, RWA, MWA, and many other organizations focused on writers. We believe writers must be paid and should not have to jump through hoops for that to happen. We're hoping Disney will come to the table and cooperate with author organizations that are providing support to authors and agents so that there is a clear path going forward. We are all wishing for a resolution that will continue the great creative relationships that have been built over many decades."

"Since we launched the Task Force, progress has been made; we are pleased that a few writers have been paid," said Kowal. "However, we do notice the difference in how the lower profile writers are being treated. We should not still be having the discussion about honoring their contracts."