Disney's Hercules Comes to Comics by Elliott Kalan & George Kambadais

Disney's Hercules is to get a new comic series from Dynamite's Disney line by Elliott Kalan and George Kambadais, launching in March 2024.

Disney's Hercules is to get a new comic book series from Dynamite's Disney line by Elliott Kalan and George Kambadais, launching in March 2024, alongside their Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, Maleficent, Scar and other Disney titles, with strong fanbases. I am interested to see if more of the original designs by Gerald Scarfe make it through a little more unscathed than in the movie, now that it is in comic book form.

"The world's favorite demigod-turned-mortal is back, and he's about to embark on the biggest adventure since The Odyssey! The Greek gods don't really get why Hercules chose a mortal life over the opportunity to join them on Mt. Olympus, but since he proved his mettle as a hero many times over, they're happy to enlist his help with missions that require interventions in the earthly realm. So when Aphrodite grants an artist's wish that his sculpture be brought to life, Herc gets the call to clean things up when the newly conscious artwork proves to be more bone-crushingly lively than expected! But after discovering that the rogue statue is just misunderstood, and a little rambunctious (much like himself as a youth), Hercules returns to explain the situation to Aphrodite — only to find her temple empty and abandoned. Is the goddess of love just pouting, or is something more sinister afoot? If you know anything about classic mythology, you know it's going to be the latter!"

Cover artists include George Kambadais, Matteo Lolli, Francesco Tomaselli, Alessandro Ranaldi, and more. And well ahead of the still-planned live action remake with Guy Ritchie and the Russo Brothers that folk have been talking about for quite some time. Maybe this is the kind of thing that might put a fire underneath such discussions?

HERCULES #1

April 10, 2024

$4.99 Cardstock

Writer: Elliott Kalan

Artist: George Kambadais

Covers: George Kambadais, Matteo Lolli, Francesco Tomaselli, Alessandro Ranaldi

