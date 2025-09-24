Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, peter parker, ultimate spider-man

Divorce And The Ultimate Spider-Man (#21 Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #21 unveils Mister Negative's origin and explores the Northern Union's history.

Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy's marital issues take center stage in the latest Ultimate Spider-Man story.

Peter Parker, Mary Jane, and the kids step back as supporting players in this action-packed issue.

With just three issues left, the fate of the Sinister Six and Spider-Man's world hangs in the balance.

Today sees the publication of Ultimate Spider-Man #21, telling the story of the origins of Mister Negative, as well as a little behind the history of the Northern Union, out of what was once the United States of America.

As well as Mister Negative's Ultimate history and the latest on The Paper from Ben Parker and J Jonah Jameson, there is also news on Ultimate Spider-Man's favourite married couple…

Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy, of course. There is precious little from Ultimate Peter Parker, Mary Jane, and the kids in this issue. I mean, whose comic do these people think this is? There are only three issues left for those issues of great responsibility to play out. Though there is the presence of something we might call… an origin box? Courtesy of the Ultimate Doctor Octopus?

Three issues left to get the paperwork and sign it off, Harry. Though I confess, this is the Ultimate Universe, so that's a full three months for the Ultimate bureaucracy to play out… Ultimate Spider-Man #21 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina is published by Marvel Comics today.

Ultimate Spider-Man #21 by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina

THE FINAL MEETING OF THE SINISTER SIX? Blood boils over as these warring villains gather to destroy each other once and for all…or will they reunite against their common enemy, Spider-Man?

THE FINAL MEETING OF THE SINISTER SIX? Blood boils over as these warring villains gather to destroy each other once and for all…or will they reunite against their common enemy, Spider-Man? Ultimate Spider-Man #22 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]!

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]! Ultimate Spider-Man #23 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss!

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss! ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

THE END OF THE LINE! This is it, folks – the last you'll see of Spidey and his Ultimate friends by Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto! That's all we can tell you! 40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

