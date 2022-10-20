Doctor Brenner Gets A Stranger Things Origin In his Own Comic Book

Comic book writer Brenden Fletcher, artist Mack Chater, colourist Rosh and letterer Nate Piekos are creating a new Stranger Things comic based on the Netflix TV series, that will star the character of Dr Brenner, to be published by Dark Horse Comics in January 2023. Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner #1 is described thus: "The year is 1968. Dr. Martin Brenner, a disgraced American scientist, returns to the abandoned lab where he and his colleagues collected research for top-secret government projects. But Brenner's unfinished business in his old lab isn't the only thing haunting him: a ghostly face from his past seems to be following his every step."

Doctor Martin Brenner, as played by Matthew Modine, appeared in the first and fourth series of Stranger Things, as the head scientist of Hawkins Laboratory and in charge of the psychic experiments performed there. After abducting children from their parents, including Eleven, he put them through numerous experiments, which saw Eleven able to establish a link to the Upside Down. Referred to as Papa by the children he kidnapped and brainwashed, he was believed to have died at the end of the first series and definitely died at the end of series 4. I mean, for now.

The comic book seems to look to the characters early days, and may shed light on the origins of the experiments that both formed Eleven and the other children, and set the events of Stranger Things up in the first place.

Stranger Things: The Many Ghosts of Dr. Brenner #1 (of 4) will be in comic shops on the 11th of January 11, 2023, wand will be collected as a trade paperback later in the year. As well as the standard cover edition with cover art by—Dark Horse Comics teams up with writer , there will be three variant covers by Kyle Lambert, Diego Galindo, and Malachi Ward.