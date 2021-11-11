Doctor Who – The Doctor And Rose Have A Daughter And Her Name Is Mia

When the Doctor first came onto our screens, he arrived with a granddaughter Susan who called the Doctor "grandfather". Right from the beginning, there was a familiar relationship in the show. When The Master came along, he was originally intended to be revealed as the Doctor's brother. In the Paul McGann movie, the Doctor said that he was half-human "on my mother's side". In Smith And Jones, he says that he had a brother once. And in "The Doctor's Daughter", Jenny is a daughter cloned from the Doctor's DNA. And in Stolen Earth and Journey's End, the Doctor gets a meta-crisis clone from his own disembodied hand, who goes to stay with Rose on the parallel Earth in which her father was still alive, with her mother. The Doctor likes to keep things in the family.

Next week, Titan Comics publishes a new Doctor Who comic book series, Empire Of The Bad Wolf, featuring two Doctors and two Roses. Written by Jody Houser and drawn by Roberta Ingranata, it has been promoted as being the 25th anniversary of the Paul McGann Eighth Doctor, alongside the Matt Smith Eleventh Doctor, the standard Rose, and a parallel dimension Bad Wolf Rose.

Well, Bleeding Cool has learned that was also get to see the David Tennant Tenth Doctor – or rather the Meta-Crisis Doctor. Unable to regenerate, with just one heart, a human Doctor, living with Rose on their parallel Earth, going by the name John Smith. Rose even calls him John. And indeed they have been there some time, to the extent they now have a daughter together – a teenage daughter, called Mia. Mia Smith, Mia Tyler, Mia Who, we don't know…

Still at least we now know just what the Doctor and Rose got up to in that dimension. So when Rose finds herself stranded back in her old home dimension, no wonder she wants to get home and will take the help from any Doctor going…

DOCTOR WHO EMPIRE OF WOLF #1 CVR A BUISAN

TITAN COMICS

SEP211789

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) David Buisian

CELEBRATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EIGHTH DOCTOR'S DEBUT!

Trapped in a parallel universe, Rose Tyler believed her adventures with the Doctor were over. Now, pulled by a mysterious energy into this reality, she must work with two Doctors – the eighth Doctor and the eleventh Doctor – to end the tyrannical rule of the warmongering BAD WOLF EMPRESS!In Shops: Nov 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99