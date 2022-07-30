Does This Flashpoint Beyond #4 Preview Contain Dark Crisis Spoilers

Flashpoint Beyond time! All of DC Comics' continuity titles that don't feature a dead Justice League are presuimed to be set before Justice League #75 and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths. But what about Flashpoint Beyond? While mostly set in the parallel universe where Thomas Wayne survived his son and became an older, more ruthless Batman, we have seen moments from the DC Universe as well, especially with the Bsuce Wayne Batman trying to save his father. We have also had the Psyco Pirate hiding out in Flashpoint to avoid the Dark Crisis. Though it didn't do him much good.

But in the preview below, as well as seeing the Suicide Squad Army being assembled to stop the Amazonians invading Russia, in and interesting turnound, we also have the actions of the Great Darkness which caused the Dark Crisis as in the past. Something that Bruce Wayne lived through. And also that saw the Great Darkness make a the bad guys "badder-er". Deathstroke was broight back from the dead, seemingly as an agent of the Great Darkness and has been slaughtering heroes with no Justice League to stop them… but this preview suggests they just got over the trouble in the Omniverse

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4

DC Comics

0322DC033 – Flashpoint Beyond #4 Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Thomas Wayne is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!

In Shops: 8/2/2022

SRP: $3.99