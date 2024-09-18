Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alligator Loki, deadpool

Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool & Alligator Loki Jump Digital to Print

Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, as well as Alligator Loki jump from their digital Marvel Unlimited series announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel pets Dogpool, Catpool, and Mousepool jump from digital to print in PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 this December.

ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 debuts in print, collecting issues #13-24 of the Infinity Comic series.

New holiday adventures created by fan-favorite teams add extra excitement to these print releases.

Marvel pets bring humor and chaos, joining iconic characters like X-Men and Young Avengers.

Marvel is doubling down on the power of pets… well, given the success of Dog Man and Investi-Gators, why not? As Deadpool spinoffs Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, as well as Alligator Loki jump from their digital Marvel Unlimited series that were announced at San Diego Comic-Con over to print in December 2024…

The lovable and unpredictable pets of the Marvel Universe are making their way to comic shops—just in time for the holiday season! This December, PETPOOL: POOL PARTY and ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL will make the jump from Infinity Comics to comic shop stands for their very own print debuts, along with brand-new stories by their fan-favorite creative teams from Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service. PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 will collect the adventures of Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, and their Dogpool Team-Up Infinity Comic one-shots that originally debuted this past summer on Marvel Unlimited. Coming together as one irreverent, laugh-out-loud, over-sized one-shot, the comic will also feature a completely new holiday adventure featuring the Deadpool variants, all by the creative team behind their mischievous misadventures: writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artist Enid Balám! ALLIGATOR LOKI: HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 will quickly follow later in the month, collecting issues #13-24 of the hit ALLIGATOR LOKI Infinity Comic series for the first time in print, along with a brand-new holiday story written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride.

PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD

Art by ENID BALÁM

On Sale 12/11

ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by BOB QUINN

On Sale 12/18

