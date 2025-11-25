Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Doloc Town, Logoi Games, RedSaw Games Studio

Doloc Town Releases New Thrive & Ties Update

Doloc Town has been given a new major update called Thrive & Ties, as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access

Indie game developer RedSaw Games Studio and publisher Logoi Games have released a new major update for Doloc Town as the game sits in Early Access. The Thrive & Ties update being about an expansion to the Town Friendship storylines for eight townies, along with almost 30 new events, over 10 new quests, a new faction NPC, new calendar and birthday features, extra hats, new furniture sets, and more. We have the finer details below with the trailer above as the content is now live.

Thrive & Ties Update

Town Friendship Quests : As you become part of the Doloc Town family, it's about time to discover personal stories of townsfolk and forge stronger bonds with them. A total of 8 townies will get their dedicated storylines this time.

: As you become part of the Doloc Town family, it's about time to discover personal stories of townsfolk and forge stronger bonds with them. A total of 8 townies will get their dedicated storylines this time. New Faction and NPC : Interact with a new NPC from the Rico Mountain faction. Unlock new quests and progress further into the main storyline.

: Interact with a new NPC from the Rico Mountain faction. Unlock new quests and progress further into the main storyline. New Hats & Furniture Sets : Intorducing new furniture sets and hats to add an extra touch into the mundane farming life. Doloc Town is about to get cozier than ever.

: Intorducing new furniture sets and hats to add an extra touch into the mundane farming life. Doloc Town is about to get cozier than ever. New Calendar Feature & Birthday Events : The long-waited calendar feature has finally arrived in town. Never miss an important day and celebrate brithday with townies in the latest update.

: The long-waited calendar feature has finally arrived in town. Never miss an important day and celebrate brithday with townies in the latest update. Main Storyline Progression & New Explorable Area: Unlocks new environmental modifier part and get closer to tame the harsh weather in Doloc Town.

Unlocks new environmental modifier part and get closer to tame the harsh weather in Doloc Town. New Items : Bored of the existing content? Get ready for new bombs, drone parts, cultivable plants, processed goods, and more.

: Bored of the existing content? Get ready for new bombs, drone parts, cultivable plants, processed goods, and more. Quality of Life: Addressed known issues in the current build to ensure a smoother, more enjoyable experience.

Doloc Town

Begin your adventure in Doloc Town with a barren plot amidst the remnants of civilization, gradually uncovering the forgotten stories of the land. Gather resources, cultivate crops, and construct facilities while navigating platforming challenges and engaging in combat. Explore diverse biomes, from lush valleys to treacherous wetlands, each filled with secrets and new obstacles.

Unique Post-Apocalyptic Farm Sim: Manage your farm starting from scratch and develop automated production systems in a world filled with mysteries and dangers. Face-changing weather conditions, such as acid rain, which can affect your crops, adding new challenges to your farming strategy. Unlock and upgrade specialized skill trees to improve farming efficiency.

Manage your farm starting from scratch and develop automated production systems in a world filled with mysteries and dangers. Face-changing weather conditions, such as acid rain, which can affect your crops, adding new challenges to your farming strategy. Unlock and upgrade specialized skill trees to improve farming efficiency. Delightful Pixel Art Direction: With its adorable and cozy style, Doloc Town stands out as a beautiful indie game. Fans of pixel art, as well as newcomers looking for a relaxing yet engaging aesthetic, will find it a visual treat.

With its adorable and cozy style, Doloc Town stands out as a beautiful indie game. Fans of pixel art, as well as newcomers looking for a relaxing yet engaging aesthetic, will find it a visual treat. Journey Through Uncharted Territories: Discover the semi-open world of Doloc Town, with its lush forests, caves, ruins, and other biomes in search for secret relics and treasures. Uncover ancient technology, interact with NPCs in smaller settlements, and enjoy a world filled with humorous and heartfelt moments. The plot, filled with fantasy and ACG elements, brings characters and stories to life.

Discover the semi-open world of Doloc Town, with its lush forests, caves, ruins, and other biomes in search for secret relics and treasures. Uncover ancient technology, interact with NPCs in smaller settlements, and enjoy a world filled with humorous and heartfelt moments. The plot, filled with fantasy and ACG elements, brings characters and stories to life. Exhilarating Combat with Drone Companions: Equip guns and use auxiliary combat drones to assist you in the fight against dangerous creatures. Whether you enjoy intense bullet shooting or prefer more leisurely exploration, Doloc Town offers flexible combat styles with DIY customization for your robot helpers.

