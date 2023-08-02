Posted in: Comics | Tagged: crossover, Donny Cates, hulk, thor, vanish

Donny Cates, Missing Six Months Of His Life, After Car Accident

Donny Cates went to San Diego Comic-Con two weeks ago and while he was there, talked about his recent absences and current health issues.

Last year, comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Donny Cates began to drop off his Marvel Comics series such as Hulk, which Ryan Stegman then wrote and Thor, which Al Ewing wrote. It is also believed that Donny was originally going to be writing the Ultimate Invasion series, now written by Jonathan Hickman. There were also his Image Comics/Substack publisher Kids Love Chains books such as Crossover and Vanish – that latter of which Stegman has also been writing, uncredited. There were wild rumours spread with consequences played out among other creators, but nothing is ever wilder than the truth.

Donny Cates went to San Diego Comic-Con last week, and while he was there, told the creators of the Comic Pop Returns YouTube channel – who had previously interviewed him – about what had gone down. They reported, "We ran into Donny Cates on the floor San Diego Comic-Con, he came out from hiding and he asked us to mention on the show this piece of information for folks out there. Donny Cates apparently was involved in an automobile accident. He was severely injured, he has actually the scars to prove it, he broke a bone near his ocular area and went through a severe period of Rehabilitation and is now trying to essentially recover the pieces of his life and so doesn't remember the last at least six months… so we wished him a speedy recovery and all the best and we hope that he gets the help he needs because he seems to be still in some in some difficulty. He has been very vocal about the fact that he used to have a stutter, it's a little bit more pronounced nowadays. And it just made me feel like for him. So we just wish that Donnie feels better and that things turn around for him. But he said, mention it on your show, and I'm like all right, we'll do it. So he was severely injured and he's now recovering and trying to pick up the pieces of his life, also, he's divorced, that also occurred."

He also talked to Bleeding Cool, telling us "Better people see the truth than whatever bullsh-t gossip that's going around these days"

"I was in the backseat of a car pulling off the highway when we were hit by a truck from behind, sending my head into not just the middle console but also my open laptop. The result of which shattered my orbital socket, sliced my head open like a grape, and caused a not-insignificant amount of bleeding on my brain. So yeah, for me, I was in a car heading to the airport and then boom..kinda….teleported to a hospital ER with no real idea what the hell had happened or who I was or… yeah. Not my favorite thing that's happened this year. And it's been… a weird year."

"But like the video says, I'm back on the mend and it's better every day. The good news is that l I've had the opportunity to read my own books and have them all be a surprise! Did you know Cosmic Ghost Rider is actually Frank Castle? Wild."

"I'd like to say I'm sorry to all my fans and friends and YouTube trolls and whoever else if it's seemed like I've just disappeared. I've had to relearn how to tie my own shoes and feed myself and all that boring crap, but I assure you, a little brain damage won't stop me from doing….whatever it is that I do that you all seem to enjoy so much."

Donny provided Bleeding Cool with the photographs above of his current state. We wish him the speediest of recovers and the patience of his fans. Of whom we consider ourselves part of.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!