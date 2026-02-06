Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, doctor doom, One World Under Doom, ryan north

Doomquest, Not a Sequel to One World Under Doom by Ryan North

Doomquest, Not a Sequel to One World Under Doom by Ryan North, coming from Marvel Comics in May 2026

Article Summary Doctor Doom stars in a new series, Doomquest, by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili, arriving May 2026.

Doomquest is not a sequel to One World Under Doom but a standalone saga set in Marvel's past timeline.

Doctor Doom races Reed Richards to reshape history itself, traveling across time for Latverian glory.

Features a star-studded lineup of variant covers and a preview on Free Comic Book Day 2026.

One World Under Doom has just finished. Its writer, Ryan North, is following with a ten-issue Doctor Doom series, Doomquest, launching in May 2026, drawn by Francesco Mobili. But it is not a sequel. It will, however, nicely lead up to Avengers: Doomquest in December.

DOOMQUEST #1 (OF 10)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by FRANCESCO MOBILI

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Foil Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Variant Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

Variant Cover by MR GARCIN

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Homage Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 5/27

THE DAYS OF DOOM!

Doctor Victor Von Doom is a great scientist, an unparalleled sorcerer and the ruler of his own nation. He is, by any measure, a great man. And yet Doom wants more. And when Reed Richards – Mister Fantastic, his greatest enemy and eternal rival – is showcased at a prestigious international event to which Doom wasn't even invited, Doom is outraged.

Reed shares his plan for his eventual retirement project: the total optimization of history. He intends to go back in time, to all the eras humanity wasted on war and conflict, and fix them, saving trillions of lives and ensuring humanity can achieve its greatest and final glory. The idea of Reed rewriting history in his own image is, of course, antithetical to Doom, and so he decides to do it before Reed does. But when the Fantastic Four intervene, Doom finds himself in a battle he never intended – across all of time and space! No one in Marvel Comics history has had greater triumphs—or more bitter defeats—than DOCTOR DOOM. Now, see him embark on his most ambitious quest yet in this definitive new DOOM saga from two industry superstars. A standalone, evergreen story, DOOMQUEST provides a perfect introduction and all-encompassing exploration of the character as he journeys through time to achieve glory for Latveria—and the ultimate victory over his archenemy Reed Richards! It's a wild and adventurous odyssey that takes readers into the heart of Victor Von Doom, across the edges of reality, into action-packed battles you can't see anywhere else, and beyond!

On returning to the character after One World Under Doom, North said, "I thought we'd left Doom in a really interesting place with the events of One World Under Doom, and I was looking forward to seeing what others do with him now – and I still am! But when the chance came up to do an evergreen Doom story – meaning one set not in the immediate present but instead in the not-too-distant past, unshackled from his current status quo – it was really alluring, especially when I was told I could go as big and as crazy as I wanted. In short, this is the fun one: Doom at his absolute Doomiest as he careens his way through a quest through time, rewriting history in his image – all to ennoble and exalt his beloved Latveria. It's fun, it's bombastic, and I can promise some absolute banger Doom moments (and speeches!) in it."

"I'm super excited to be part of this great new project!" Mobili added. "It has been a long time since I last worked as an interior artist for a Marvel book, and I can't imagine a better way to come back! Doctor Doom is one of the greatest villains in comic book history, and Ryan North is one of the most brilliant writers we have in the industry right now. This mix makes it super fun to draw, page by page, and I'm loving everything about Ryan's writing here. I can't ask for more, and I can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up!"

Check out Alex Ross' cover for the debut issue along with variant covers by Fabrizio De Tommaso, Nic Klein, John Romita Jr., and an homage variant cover of Invincible Iron Man #149 by Marvel's Stormbreaker Luciano Vecchio. Doomquest #1 will also feature a Foil Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman and variant covers by Rose Besch, MR Garcin and Pete Woods. There will also be a preview in the Armageddon/X-Men Comics Giveaway Day on Free Comic Book Day, the 2nd of May, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!