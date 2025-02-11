Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Dormammu Comes to One World Under Doom in May 2025

The dread Dormammu comes to One World Under Doom in May 2025, from Ryan North, R.B. Silva and Marvel Comics

Tomorrow sees the release of One World Under Doom #1, in which Doctor Doom takes over the world by threatening them with free healthcare and comprehensive education. What a monster. It's no wonder all the superheroes have to try to stop him. But it seems that Doctor Doom may be about to be eaten by an even larger predator, in the dread Dormammu, in One World Under Doom #4 out in May. Seriously, we all remember what Doom did with Galactus and The Beyonder in Secret Wars, right?

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV Virgin Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos. But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done. It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming. As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU. On Sale 5/14 "

"Tomorrow will go down in Marvel history as the day Victor von Doom's glorious reign began! The release of Ryan North and R.B. Silva's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 kicks off an exciting era of comic book storytelling as Doom's remakes the Earth in his image and shifts the status quo of the entire Marvel Universe. Feel the impact of Doom's rule across numerous tie-in issues and limited series along with North and Silva's main event series, a nine-issue saga where Doom must triumph over those foolish enough to oppose his grand vision! Before the dramatic developments unfold tomorrow, fans can peek ahead at what's to come in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4, on sale in April. He's mercilessly crushed the Fantastic Four. He brilliantly outplayed the Avengers. Now, Doom faces the first true threat to his world order…

With covers by Ben Harvey and Adi Granov.

