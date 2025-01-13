Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Marvel Superheroes Vs Free Healthcare in One World Under Doom #3

Marvel Superheroes Vs Free Healthcare in One World Under Doom #3 by Ryan North and MB Silva published in April by Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Doom seizes control as Sorcerer Supreme, changing the Marvel Universe in "One World Under Doom" #3.

Avengers and supervillains join forces to topple Doom's global dominance and surprising policies.

Worldwide free healthcare and education are among Doom's controversial first acts as ruler.

Epic battles unfold, showcasing unexpected alliances and bigger conflicts in upcoming issues.

Spoilrs spoilers spoilers spoilers... I couldn't resist that, but if you don't want to know any more advance stuff about One World Under Doom #1 let alone One World Under Doom #3, stop now. Go and read an article on wrestling or something. Because here is the April 2025 solicit for One World Under Doom #3.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO Virgin Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

On Sale 4/23

SUPERVILLAIN REINFORCEMENTS JOIN THE BATTLE AGAINST DOOM IN ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme in last summer's Blood Hunt, Doom uses his new power to seize control of the entire planet in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new Marvel Comics event kicking off next month. ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will impact the status quo of the entire Marvel Universe in exciting tie-in issues with its core saga told across a nine-issue main series written by Ryan North and drawn by R.B. Silva. The series takes readers behind the mask as they bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as Earth's heroes' foolish attempts to topple it. Doom's defeat of the Avengers leads Earth's Mightiest Heroes to strike an unlikely alliance with a cadre of dangerous supervillains including M.O.D.O.K., Doctor Octopus, Goblin Queen, and more.The Avengers have faced Doom. But Earth still needs avenging – and it's not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all! But that's not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him. However, Doom's mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes…

But Bleeding Cool readers may know through some very minor spoilers that Doctor Doom's first acts as a global dictator of a United World of Latveria are to impose free worldwide healthcare and education up to post-graduate level, make war illegal, and press gang a defeated Hydra into building hospitals and schools. And that is what the Marvel superheroes are teaming up with the villains to fight against. Who are the bad guys again?

"This issue features a huge fight – all the heroes (and villains!) versus Doom," North shared. "It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it. And it doesn't go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even BIGGER fight in the next issue! It's got some Doom moments I'm super proud of: how could it not, when you've got characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Octopus trying to take down Doom for their own reasons?"

Maybe they are CEOs of their own healthcare insurance firms?

