When Doctor Doom Gets Hydra To Build Schools And Hospitals…

When Doctor Doom gets Hydra to build schools and hospitals in One World Under Doom from Marvel next month (Spoilers)

One World Under Doom #1 by Ryan North and R. B. Silva launches from Marvel Comics in February. Bleeding Cool ran a few spoilers about what Doom will be doing when he takes over the world. And here is a little evidence, it seems…

With Hydra coming for Doctor Doom, but also being opposed by the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. Well, with Captain America on the team, there is never going to be the enemy-of-my-enemy-is-my-friend with Nazis.

But the assault against Latveria, home of Doctor Doom, with his Sorcerer Supreme skills, goes nowhere fast. Especially when it seems some new accommodation with Baron Zemo of Hydra has been reached.

Because if Doctor Doom is indeed going to offer the world free healthcare and free education to a post graduate level to those who choose to take it up…

Even Doom is going to need someone to build schools and hospitals. Would you be happy getting a CAT scan or a PhD from a school or hospital built by Nazis? Or is this the comic book world equivalent of driving in a Volkswagen Beetle?

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1 (OF 9)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240594

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there's enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was…the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here with THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM #1. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $5.99

