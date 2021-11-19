Dr. Brain: Apple TV+ TV Series' Original Webcomic Now on Tapas Media

Dr. Brain is the first Korean drama on Apple TV+, launching the streaming service in South Korea with its premiere weeks ago. The series is a dark, twisty science fiction crime thriller directed by Kim Ji-Woon, one of Korea's top action directors. Now the original webcomic will be available to read in English for the first time.

Tapas Media, Inc. (Tapas) and Kakao Entertainment today announced the hit Korean webcomic, Dr. Brain, is available in English for the first time on Tapas beginning on November 18, 2021. The science-fiction thriller, written and drawn by Hongjacga (Space Sweepers, Star Wars: A Story Before A Force Awakens), was recently adapted for television by director Jee-woon Kim (The Age of Shadows, The Uninvited) and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. The webcomic launch on Tapas will mark the first time the content is available in English. Dr. Brain will launch with three episodes, update on Thursdays, and can be read on the Dr. Brain page.

Dr. Brain centers around a genius neuroscientist, Sewon, who connects to the brains of the recently deceased and discovers clues to murder cases. The webcomic is an electrifying depiction of Sewon's struggle as he tracks down the suspects.

First produced by Kakao Webtoon Studio and initially released in Korea in 2016, Dr. Brain boasts more than 20 million accumulated views across Korean platforms Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page. Now, fans watching the Apple Original series, which stars Lee Sun-kyun from Parasite, can dig even deeper into the Dr. Brain world with the original webcomic on Tapas.

"Hongjacga is a fantastic talent, and we are confident that his work will resonate with English-speaking audiences," said Jeong-seo Park, CEO of Kakao Webtoon Studio at Kakao Entertainment. "A global streaming platform's selection of Dr. Brain is a testament to the webcomic's originality, solid plot, and directing, and is a marker for the global success of the IP."

"We're thrilled to bring the incredible Dr. Brain webcomic to an even wider audience with the Tapas platform launch," said Michele Wells, CCO, Tapas Media. "Creator Hongjacga's compelling story and evocative artwork are sure to appeal to fans of comics and sci-fi, and to anyone who loves escaping into an exciting, binge-worthy read!"

"I am very happy to present Dr. Brain webcomics to the North American readers through Tapas! I recommend that those who have seen the drama, read the webtoon, and those who have read the webtoon, watch the drama to get an immersive experience into the world of Dr. Brain," said Hongjacga.