Dr Maya Chamara – DC Comics' Doctor Multiverse From A Parallel Canada

Justice League Incarnate #1 is published in November from DC Comics, launching a new character, Doctor Multiverse from Earth 8. Much about the new character was a mystery, but Bleeding Cool has managed to get a character rundown…

Following the events of Infinite Frontier, a team of heroes from across the Multiverse—led by President Superman of Earth-23, alongside Flashpoint Batman, China's Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Eorth•26, and the all-new Doctor Multiverse—join forces to prated all of existence from Darkseid in the new five-issue series Justice League Incarnate from writers Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver, and artists including Andrei Bresson and Brandon Peterson. Who exactly is Doctor Multiverse? ALTER EGO: Dr. Maya Chamara OCCUPATION: Astronaut RESIDENCE: Toronto, Canada, Earth-8 GROUP AFFILIATION: Justice League Incarnate HISTORY: When the Multiverse was cracked by Darkseid, a cosmic autoimmune response manifested a unique superhero known as Doctor Multiverse. Dr. Mayacham was on a mission in Carib's orbit for the Canadian Space Agency when she was struck by cosmic energy, granting her unusual powers and abilities. Among those abilities was Mullivision, which allowed her to see the variants of a person across all reality. However, when she looked at herself she realized there was no one eke like her in any other universe. Maya learned she was a once-in-a-generation metahuman born into the Multiverse who can uniquely channel its life forte once activated by external threats too great la be handled by each universe's natural defenses. POWERS: Multivision, flight, enhanced durability. Cosmic tracking and teleportation. Energy manipulation.

Justice League Incarnate #1 is published by DC Comics on the 23rd of November, 2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Andrei Bressan, Brandon Peterson (CA) Gary Frank

After the shocking ending of Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate defends the Multiverse from Darkseid across infinite Earths! Following a devastating defeat at the hands of the one true Darkseid, the Superman of Earth-23 leads a team of superheroes from myriad worlds that includes Flashpoint Batman, China's Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Earth-26, and the brand new superhero DR. MULTIVERSE from Earth-8 in a last ditch effort to stop the end of every possible universe as we know it! Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with first-issue art by Brandon Peterson and Andrei Berssan and a rotating cast of artists exploring the many different worlds of the DC Multiverse, this can't-miss series is the next thrilling chapter in the Infinite Frontier saga!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/23/2021