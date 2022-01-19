Dr Robert Bruce Banner As Dr Robert Oppenheimer (Hulk #3 Spoilers)

-*Hulk #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley began by asking a question of the Hulk and Bruce Banner.

And asking what if Bruce Banner wasn't controlling the Hulk, but the Hulk was protecting the world from Bruce Banner.

And it's something the letters column picks up on, with Donny Cates emphasising its importance.

Hulk #3 also shows us a parallel world in which the Gamma Bomb experiment went swimmingly. There was no Russian attempt to subvert it.

But rather than limitless free energy, the power was used in other ways.

With Bruce Banner quoting Doctor Robert Oppenheimer as he witnessed the first detonation of a nuclear weapon on the 16th of July, 1945, a piece of Hindu scripture from the Bhagavad-Gita, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds".





And the very existence of the Hulk, apparently, stopped this from happening on the 616… and much more besides. Of course if you are wanting something a little lighter…

…the new She-Hulk #1 has you covered. Even if she isn't.

Check out that zip-a-tone/Ben-Day dot approximations. A return to a fair few John Byrne-isms as well.

HULK #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210878

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 3 OF 6! There is another Bruce Banner! But where is his Hulk? The answer to that question? Well, it's a doozy. And it's about to change our Hulk's entire course of action! The most insane, action-packed HULK story you've ever read gets even MORE epic as Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley take things to a whole other level! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99 SHE-HULK #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210844

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Roge Antonia (CA) Jen Bartel

The best character ever is back in her own series and about to glam up the whole Marvel Universe! Jennifer Walters, A.K.A. the Sensational She-Hulk, is no longer savage and needs to put her life back together. She's got a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to… well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are DEFINITELY going to connect with her. And the last page of this first issue is going to send Jen down a road she's never traveled and that will shake up her life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99

Thanks to MickeyKills666 for pointing out the Ryan mixup.