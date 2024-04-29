Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: capcom, Final Fight, july 2024, Solicits

Capcom's Final Fight #1 Launches in Udon's July 2024 Solicits

Capcom's Final Fight #1 by Matt Moylan and Matthew Weldon launches in Udon's July 2024 solicitations.

Article Summary Udon reveals July 2024 launch of Capcom's Final Fight #1 by Moylan & Weldon.

New Udon comic series pits heroes against Mad Gear Gang in Metro City.

2024 Street Fighter & Friends Swimsuit Special features expanded Capcom roster.

Tankhead artbook and My Stepmoms Daughter manga join Udon's July releases.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news of a new Final Fight four-issue series launching in July from Udon Studios and Capcom. And it has now been revealed in Udon Studios' July 2024 solicits and solicitations as Final Fight #1 by Matt Moylan and Matthew Weldon.

FINAL FIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR A WELDON

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY242019

MAY242020 – FINAL FIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR B VO

MAY242021 – FINAL FIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR C STEINBACH

MAY242022 – FINAL FIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR D BLANK SKETCH

MAY242023 – FINAL FIGHT #1 (OF 4) CVR E 5 COPY INCV JOSH PEREZ

(W) Matt Moylan (A / CA) Matthew Weldon

The Mad Gear Gang has infested Metro City for years! But after they kidnap the mayor's daughter, three heroes arise to clean up the streets once and for all! Cody Travers, bad boy street brawler! Guy, Bushinryu ninja master! And Mike Haggar, pro-wrestler-turned-mayor of Metro City! Bring a pocket full of quarters and prepare for non-stop fist-flinging action in this mini-series based on the king of Capcom beat-em-ups!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

2024 STREET FIGHTER & FRIENDS SWIMSUIT SP #1 CVR A

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

MAY242024

(W) Udon (A) Various (CA) Reiq

UDON's annual Street Fighter Swimsuit Special returns with an expanded roster! This time the lovely ladies of Street Fighter are joined by that casts of Darkstalkers, Power Stone, Star Gladiator, Captain Commando, Rival Schools, and more classic Capcom fighting games & beat-em-ups! Hit the beaches with this amazing pin-up special! In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

2024 STREET FIGHTER & FRIENDS SWIMSUIT SP #1 CVR B

2024 STREET FIGHTER & FRIENDS SWIMSUIT SP #1 CVR C

2024 STREET FIGHTER & FRIENDS SWIMSUIT SP #1 5 COPY INC

TANKHEAD MECHANICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA ARTBOOK HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV237674

(W) Tim Popelier (A / CA) Emerson Tung

Giant armored vehicles called tankheads clash on the battlefields of the Neverending War. These walking behemoths come in many devastating forms, battling across land, air and sea. From the minds of artist Emerson Tung (DOOM Eternal, Warhammer 40K) and writer Tim Popelier, TANKHEAD is a world-building art book that explores these walking weapons and their conflict-filled history.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: 0

MY STEPMOMS DAUGHTER IS MY EX GN VOL 01

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC238491

(W) Kyosuke Kamishiro (A / CA) Rei Kusakabe

They've just broken up and become EX-boyfriend and EX-girlfriend, but now they have to live under…THE SAME ROOF!? Even though they still have feelings for each other, this EX-couple become SIBLINGS due to their parents' marriage!! Fall in love with a couple who constantly BICKER, but can't resist each other in this intensely-sweet and tantalizing romantic comedy!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

TEAM PHOENIX GN VOL 05 (OF 5)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

SEP239387

(W) Kenny Ruiz, Osamu Tezuka (A / CA) Kenny Ruiz

The space opera masterpiece comes to its miraculous conclusion! As our heroes seek to escape the hermetic zone, Astro Boy, Black Jack, Sapphire, Leo, and more will learn a truth that will alter all of their fates! Plus, this volume also includes a bonus story starring the cyborg ronin Hyakkimaru!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

