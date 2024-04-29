Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: House Of Brainiac, lobo, Miss Tribb

The Return Of Lobo's 4th Grade Teacher Miss Tribb (Superman Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool ran gossip that Lobo's fourth-grade history teacher, Miss Tribb would be returning to the DC Universe.

At the beginning of the month, Bleeding Cool ran the gossip that the character first seen in the original Lobo series, his fourth-grade history teacher, Miss Tribb, who survived Lobo's genocide on his people by being off-world when he unleashed his plague, would be returning to the DC Universe.

As part of the upcoming House Of Brainiac and the Czarnian invasion of Metropolis under the direction of Brainiac and Czarnian General Chacal. Even though Tribb died the last time – and first time – we saw her.

Later DC Rebirth had Steve Orlando and Andy MacDonald's Justice League of America have Lobo recall that in the new continuity, he had actually killed her with every Czarnian. And that she was the instigator of Lobo's slaughter. But now, somehow, she's back, revealed as a Czarnian master strategist, policing the planet, with the actions of General Chacal being her one last case before she retired and moved into education. Where she clearly met Lobo. And it was Miss Tribb who dealt with Brainiac back then and was responsible for the taking of the Czarnian city of Paz, in one of his bottles that contained General Chacal and his gang in it. Chacal really, really doesn't like history books. Or history teachers…

Anyway, here's the proof from tomorrow's House Of Brainiac Special. As well as the deal she made with Brainiac for the immortality of the Czarnian. Unless they get chopped up by Lobo, that is.

SUPERMAN HOUSE OF BRAINIAC SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Mark Russell (A) Edwin Galmon, Steve Pugh (CA) Jamal Campbell

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART 2.5 An essential issue in the Action Comics/Superman crossover as Brainiac's secret history with Lobo and Czarnia is revealed! How did Brainiac create a Bottled City of Czarnia? Who steps up to protect Metropolis after Brainiac's army leaves it in ruins? Will Lois Lane confront Perry White about his own secrets as he runs for mayor of Metropolis? And how is Amanda Waller involved in all of this? All these questions are answered in this crucial issue that connects to DC's Superman-Sized event! Meanwhile, Bibbo steps up! With the heroes gone and a city in need of some champions, our favorite bartender organizes the community to save their beloved home. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2024

