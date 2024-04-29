Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: july 2024, Solicits, Yor

Yor: The Hunter From The Future in Antarctic Press' July 2024 Solicits

Antarctic Press is reviving Yor, the Hunter from the Future in a new series in their July 2024 solicits from Ray Collins and Juan Zanotto.

1974 Argentinian barbarian caveman comic Yor the Hunter, created by Eugenio Juan Zappietro and Juan Zanotto. was adapted as Yor: The Hunter From The Future, a 1983 science fiction fantasy film directed by Antonio Margheriti and starring Reb Brown, Corinne Cléry, Luciano Pigozzi, and John Steiner, which revealed it was a post-apocalyptic world and basically turns into Star Wars. In the US, it drew three nominations at the 4th Golden Raspberry Awards in 1984. And now, fifty years after the comics' first publication, Antarctic Press is reviving them both as Yor: The Hunter From The Future in a new series in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations from Ray Collins and Juan Zanotto.

YOR HUNTER FROM THE FUTURE #1 CVR A KELSEY SHANNON

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241329

MAY241330 – YOR HUNTER FROM THE FUTURE #1 CVR B FRED PERRY

(W) Ray Collins (A) Juan Zanotto (CA) Kelsey Shannon

THE CLASSIC COMIC THAT INSPIRED THE CULT FILM! 50TH ANNIVERSARY! 1974 – 2024 In 1974, Argentinean master storytellers Ray Collins and Juan Zanotto created Henga el Cazador, known in the English-speaking world as Yor, the Hunter from the Future! An elegantly drawn pulp adventure on par with other classic barbarian stories, Yor's comic book saga has much richer detail and backstory than the legendary cult film! The first of four fully packed, 40-page volumes introduces Yor's world, where he battles dinosaurs and rescues his mate from a cult of barbaric "Blue Men"! If you like your fantasy heroic-with a mighty dose of retro SF-then YOR'S THE MAN for you! In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

NYOBI OUTBREAK #2 (OF 5) CVR A JUAN ANTONIO ONTIVEROS

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241323

MAY241324 – NYOBI OUTBREAK #2 (OF 5) CVR B BEN DUNN

MAY241325 – NYOBI OUTBREAK #2 (OF 5) CVR C MIKE DEBALFO

(W) Larry Higgins (A) Juan Antonio Ontivero

BOLD BAD-GIRL ACTION!

SERIOUS SOCIAL ISSUES!

With Vira still on the loose, the Outbreak begins to spread to other areas of the city. Vira's civil rights come under fire as hard choices are made. Is it her fault she was born a G-nom? Does she not have rights? Find out in this issue!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

WINNIE THE POOH DEMON HUNTER #2 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241326

(W) Nicholas Mueller (CA) Bea Navarro (A / CA) Nicholas Mueller

TALKING BEAR FIGHTS DEMONIC FORCES!

LOVABLE COMPANION AND LETHAL COMBATANT ALL IN ONE!

After their failed attempt to save Piglet, Christopher and his good friend Pooh Bear are called back to the Red Riding Hoods' headquarters to await their punishment by the Grandmother Counsel for disobeying orders, but what has Owl uncovered that unlocks a secret from their pasts?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

MANGA Z #21

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241327

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) MitsuBlinger

HEROES TURNED AGAINST EACH OTHER BY EVIL!

THE VR WORLD'S DANGEROUS ALLURE!

SUPER-SPEEDY SENTAI!

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Lenifille's party reach the Druid grounds where Polline is to train, but as they deal with the locals, King Lecter takes his troops and their dwarven allies to attack Polline's home village in search of elven blood! "VR XOXO" (Luis Torres, MitsuBlinger): Itsuki is spending all his time in the VR world with his new acquaintance, Eshima. In the real world, his friend Akari is depressed over his absence. Emotions run high between her and her best friends, Kiko and Shizuka, as Akari realizes she must free Itsuki from the temptations of the virtual world to which she introduced him. In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

TOMORROW GIRL #7

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241328

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A / CA) Ben Dunn

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Tomorrow Girl, the once-hopeful future champion of Sky City, has found a new costume, one that carries a dark secret. Taking on a new identity, she is now out to destroy the city she once swore to defend. Can anyone stop her? Special Golden Age guest star Ibis the Invincible will try!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

JUNGLE COMICS #28

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241331

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alex Genaro

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

POWERFUL BEAUTIES RULE THE WILD!

"Valkiria" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro, João Carpalhau): It's double-dose of Valk ria, the savage sensation from Brazil! João Carpalhau and Alex Mir bring us "The Goddess of the Cave," and Mir teams up with Alex Genaro to bring us the FULL-COLOR "Cold War", which takes the jungle girl into space! "Kyla, Part 3" (Steven Ross, Stephen Died): Kyla is "invited" to dinner, where she finally gets to meet…Mr. Hands! Plus another classic jungle tale with "Zan the Jungle Lord" by Giuseppe Pederiali and Roberto Renzi!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

FREAKIER THAN NORMAL #3 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241332

(W) Francisco Balbuena (A / CA) Darwin Nunez

DIGITAL DREAMS VS. ANALOG REALITY!

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

Mia wants to prove everyone she's already a hero, but after going against one of the aliens, she soon realizes that a hero is made of more than their superpowers.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

EXCITING COMICS #45

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241333

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Joseph Olesco, Avery Ferdinand

MONTHLY THIS SUMMER!

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller): Adam's world is flipped upside-down after he's recruited by the church's paramilitary group, the Order. Training under his mentor, The Crusader, to learn how a true Demon Hunter operates, Adam must prove he can handle this responsibility. "Fatgirl, Pt. 3" (John Rhodes, Joseph Olesco): Fatgirl and Adrenalynn have been captured by the Coalition Forces! They must escape and fight to save Paradise City! "Supermodel Girl" (Rod Espinosa): Our super-stunning heroine fights a fire demon intent on burning the whole city down.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

GOLD DIGGER WAR MISTRESS OF MARS #3 (OF 4) (MR)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAY241334

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

IN THE GRAND TRA-DEN-TION OF RICHARD CORBEN!

FULL-FRONTAL ASSAULT WRESTLING ON ANOTHER WORLD!

ADULTS ONLY

Britanny and Ayane have become the new champions of the Grey Tower, which comes with all kinds of boons and perks…including stuff they don't want! (Like access to the matrimony quest with a pair of cute princes who could be identical twins to their beaus back on Earth.) This enrages the former champions, Cheecha and Eyane, but they're no match for these "evil succubi", who are now bigger threats to them than even the skull-wizard, Keldoor! Only one thing to do: Team up with Keldoor and take down the "usurpers" ONCE AND FOR ALL!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

