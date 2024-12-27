Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Tokyopop | Tagged: Amphibia, Stitch

Drew Taylor's Art of Amphibia in TokyoPop March 2025 Solicits

Drew Taylor delivers Amphibia for TokyoPop's March 2025 solicits with Stitch, a Tail's Tale, and Fighting Fox With A Face Full Of Flowers.

ART OF AMPHIBIA HC

TOKYOPOP

JAN252256

(A) Drew Taylor

Amphibia chronicles the adventures of three best friends who find themselves magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland tropical island full of anthropomorphic amphibians and dangerous beasts. The three girls are separated when they arrive in Amphibia, and must go on their own fantastical journeys to reunite and save their new friends. Following the success of Marcy's Journal, TOKYOPOP presents The Art of Amphibia. Lovingly crafted by Matt Braly, the creator and showrunner of the Disney animated series, this hardcover book features behind-the-scenes artwork from the television series and written insights and testimonials from the crew.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DISNEY MANGA STITCH GN (SPANISH ED) VOL 01

TOKYOPOP

JAN252257

(W) Tsukurino Yumi

You know and love Stitch's Hawaiian adventures… so join your favorite alien as he visits a Japanese island near Okinawa, where he befriends a young girl named Yuna who excels at karate. Come along as Yuna and Stitch go fishing, enter a costume contest, and even attempt to bake a cake. You never know what sticky situations they'll find themselves in next!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

A TAILS TALE GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP

JAN252258

(W) Mizu Sahara

Two years have passed since Utsumi's secret was discovered and he and his family left town without a word. Hiyama Nachi has grown into a hardened and distrustful high schooler, embittered by feelings of abandonment and determined to focus on her test scores to the exclusion of everything else. Despite her best efforts, thoughts of Utsumi still linger in her mind… but is her hope for his return just as painful as the grief of being left behind?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

COMIC PARTY WONDER LOVE GN VOL 02 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN252259

(W) Deco Yamano

Raizo and TOS are two men who also write BL in their spare time. Raizo is a cool, laidback and handsome guy whose dark BL style is popular, while TOS has a light and fluffy writing, but is less popular due to his social awkwardness and difficulty communicating. Even though they are complete opposites in everything, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to one another…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

FEIGNING FOX WITH A FACE FULL OF FLOWERS GN

TOKYOPOP

JAN252260

(W) Ryo Ayamine

At his late grandfather's house, Ken meets Kazune, a "fox spirit" who claims to have known his grandfather. Ken, who has had a strong spiritual power since he was a child, is kissed as soon as they meet, and Kazune takes a liking to his "spiritual power" that resembles his grandfather's. Kazune, who is lonely but acts tough, and who is stubborn, melts sweetly once they kiss, and begs for "more," and before he knows it, he has already stolen his heart. As time passes, Ken's beast-like desires accelerate, but there is a wall that must be overcome in order for humans and spirits to live together.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

I WAS REINCARNATED AS HEROINE VERGE A BAD ENDING GN VOL 03 (

TOKYOPOP

JAN252261

(W) Kotoko (A) Ikuto Nanase

A dating sim enthusiast wakes up in the body of Reine Waynewright: an adorable otome heroine in a fantasy game! Reine discovers that in this world, she's a lowly F-rank student at the magical Heartfelt Academy, bullied by her classmates and snubbed by her love interests for her lack of talent. Determined to avoid a Bad Ending, Reine resolves to study hard, practice her magic, and pass the exams to increase her rank! If she grinds hard enough, she may be able to change her fate: make new friends, improve herself, and maybe even fall in love along the way!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

MY BEAUTIFUL MAN GN VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN252262

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Megumi Kitano

Even from a young age Hira was an introvert, too nervous to speak up, disappearing into the crowd at his high school. From afar he admires his classmate, Kiyoi, ruling as the king of the class with his handsome looks and his aloof attitude. To him, everyone is equally worthless. With his low self-esteem, Hira is happy to play his part as Kiyoi's loyal gopher, but even he's surprised when he finds Kiyoi's phone number added to his cellphone. Every glance, every scrap of attention is precious. Could these lonely, suffocating feelings actually be love?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

MY TROUBLESOME MAN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN252263

(W) Yuu Nagira (A) Rikako Kasai

Even from a young age Hira was an introvert, too nervous to speak up, disappearing into the crowd at his high school. From afar he admires his classmate, Kiyoi, ruling as the king of the class with his handsome looks and his aloof attitude. To him, everyone is equally worthless. With his low self-esteem, Hira is happy to play his part as Kiyoi's loyal gopher, but even he's surprised when he finds Kiyoi's phone number added to his cellphone. Every glance, every scrap of attention is precious. Could these lonely, suffocating feelings actually be love?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

TOUCH WITHIN ABYSS GN

TOKYOPOP

JAN252264

(W) Moyori Mori

Hitman Chinatsu is reunited with his fate. His fate's name is Kasumi. He is the boy who reached out to help Chinatsu when he lost his brother right in front of his eyes. A few years later, Chinatsu accidentally saves Kasumi from a purse snatching. Chinatsu cannot leave Kasumi alone, who tells him he can't see, and although Chinatsu knows he shouldn't get close to him, he ends up getting closer to him… A story of salvation in which two people trapped in the darkness melt each other's loneliness. A promising debut work from a new star!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

TRAPPED BY HIS LOVE THE DUKES UNEXPECTED BRIDE GN VOL 01

TOKYOPOP

JAN252265

(W) Kotoko (A) Nimo Kakunimoto

When her engagement to her childhood bully is announced, Alice Coleman – the gentle-hearted and serious daughter of an impoverished noble family – is utterly aghast. In a desperate bid to find someone to stand in as an alternate fiancé, she blurts out a proposal… to the wealthy, high ranking son of a Duke, Arthur Grindelbard. And to her shock, he accepts. Despite the strange beginning of their engagement, Arthur is an adoring fiancé to Alice, eager to spoil her with luxurious gifts and earn her affection. But behind his charming smile and solicitous attention lies a deeper intent and focus, hints of a man who has had his eye upon Alice for far longer than he cares to admit…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

WAILS OF THE BOUND BETA GN VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN252266

(W) Keri Kusabi

This spinoff series further explores the relationship between side characters from steamy omegaverse office romance Wails of the Bound. The heart seeks love, and the body seeks servitude. Although Uto and Suzube still care for each other, they return to being boss and subordinate.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

WILD BEAST FOREST HOUSE GN VOL 02 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN252267

(W) Inma R.

The hit Boys Love comic with over 10 million views on Webtoon, available for the first time in print! "Wild Beast" is the only place in the forest where wild animals can rest under the promise of not hurting each other. When the owner, a wolf called Ragnar, receives the unexpected visit of Yule, a domestic cat, he foresees the boy's going to bring him trouble. But maybe something else too…?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

WORLDS END BLUE BIRD GN VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN252268

(W) Anji Seina

In this world, society is split in two: Twilight City, the slums, and Paradiso, a city of opulence and wealth. Guang, having taken up the role of sorcerer and ruler of this land, must face a secret his family has harbored for generations – that their forefather, Prometheus, holds the heart of all sorcerers and bestows on them a deadly curse. Refusing to let this stand, Guang takes Ray with him into the depths of Paradiso, in hopes that together they can find a solution for this curse, as well as a future for all.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

