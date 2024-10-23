Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Chuck Austen, DSTLRY

Dstlry Teases 11 New Comics For 2025, Chuck Austen To Chris Burnham

Dstlry teases eleven new comics for 2025, from Chuck Austen to Chris Burnham to Chip Mosher to Cavan Scott to Curt Pires

Recently, Bleeding Cool reported that boutique comic book publisher Dstlry, founded by David Steinberger and Chip Mosher, had raised $5 million in a new seed round of funding. Well, at New York Comic Con, we got an idea of what they had spent it on, teasing eleven new series to be published in 2025, a new one every month. The full lineup of creators in these teasers includes the following.

Chris Burnham and Dennis Culver HamletMachine Si Spurrier and Matías Bergara Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Bob Quinn Miles Gunter and Patrick Mulholand Curt Pires, Rockwell White, Mike Vendrell and Ryan Quackenbush Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire Chuck Austen and Patrick Oliffe B. Clay Moore and Mack Chater Chip Mosher and Peter Krause

And yes, that's Chuck Austen of Miracleman and Uncanny X-Men, working with Spider-Girl's Pat Oliffe after previously teaming up on The Tormented and Edgeworld from Comixology Originals. And Chip Mosher is also getting to write his own comic for his own publisher, drawn by Peter Krause. And HamletMachine, creators of the adult erotica 400-page sci-fi webcomic Starfighters.

Dstlry was founded by ComiXology founder David Steinberger and Comixology exec Chip Mosher in 2023 (after some Bleeding Cool-reported rumours from 2022) as a boutique comic book publisher with a unique digital offering, that included a secondary digital comic book market. And set aside an additional 3% of company equity to be distributed among the creators who have projects released within the first three years of the company's operation, distributed based on the performance of titles.

