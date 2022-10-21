Dune: House Harroken & Mosely in Boom Studios January 2023 Solicits

From Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson and Michael Shelfer, Boom Studios launches the second official prequel to Dune in comic book form, Dune: House Harroken is adapted for comics, while they alsolaunch a new creator-owned series Mosely #1 by Rob Guillory and Sam Lotfi, all in their January 2023 solicits and solicitations.

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220294

NOV220295 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

NOV220296 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR) – 4.99

NOV220297 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR D 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

NOV220298 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR E 25 COPY INCV HANS (MR) – 4.99

NOV220299 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR F 50 COPY INCV BASTIAN ( – 4.99

NOV220300 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR (MR) – 4.99

NOV220301 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR H FOC REVEAL FOIL VAR (M – 6.99

NOV220302 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR MURAKAM – 4.99

NOV220303 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #1 (OF 12) CVR J BG VAR MOK (MR) – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

The second official, NYT Bestselling prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by award-winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and artist Michael Shelfer (Domino), unveiling a closer look at the rising conflict between beloved characters and bitter villains.

Fans will gain insight into how the early years of iconic figures Gurney Halleck, Lady Jessica, and Liet Kynes had their future shaped by the complex and brutal machinations of House Harkonnen!

What difficult choices will tear Leto Atreides apart as Baron Harkonnen plots against not just House Atreides, but the Bene Gesserit and the Emperor himself?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR A LOTFI

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220307

NOV220308 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR B GUILLORY – 4.99

NOV220309 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR C FOIL GUILLORY – 6.99

NOV220310 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV PALMER – 4.99

NOV220311 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR E 25 COPY INCV HUDDLESTON – 4.99

NOV220312 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR F 50 COPY INCV FOIL HUDDLESTON – 6.99

NOV220313 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

NOV220314 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR LOTFI – 4.99

NOV220315 – MOSELY #1 (OF 5) CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR GUILLORY – 4.99

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Sam Lotfi

From Farmhand creator Rob Guillory and Sam Lotfi (Harley Quinn), Mosely is a satirical sci-fi blockbuster perfect for fans of God Country and Ghost Cage!

In the hyper-technological world of the later 21st century, Mosely is a bitter old janitor on a mission from a higher power-to unleash holy Hell upon the "too big to fail" Tech Gods.

Can one man bring down the corporate powers who've used their vast influence to oppress an all too complacent human race (and hopefully win back the favor of his estranged family while he's at it)?

Mosely's taking up the Holy Hammer and you better believe he's gonna smash some $h!t until he sets mankind free!

Each issue has wall to wall content, and will feature a bonus story by series writer Rob Guillory starting with issue #2!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220316

NOV220317 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

NOV220318 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR C CONNECTING CARDSTOCK VAR – 4.99

NOV220319 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MANHANINI – 3.99

NOV220320 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR E 50 COPY INCV LUCKERT – 3.99

NOV220321 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR F 100 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV220322 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

NOV220323 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Antonio Fuso (CA) Mateus Manhanini

New series artist Antonio Fuso (Lost Falls, GI Joe: Cobra) joins returning writer Tate Brombal (Behold, Behemoth) to reveal the next chapter of Jace Boucher's story!

No longer the monster hunter he once was and unaware of Aaron's fate, Jace's new mission is to protect the orphans under his care.

Can he save them from not just the monsters, but his own rage and guilt?

One of these children may be in even worse danger than Jace knows, as a strange pair of eyes watches him from the woodland shadows…

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #28 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220324

NOV220325 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #28 CVR B GIST – 3.99

NOV220326 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #28 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV220327 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #28 CVR D 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV220328 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #28 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

As Erica closes in on the Duplicitype, another hunter closes in on her!

Time is running out for Erica as the ruthless Cutter leaves her with nowhere left to turn.

Weakened and unable to flee from a town that's too full of suspicion to trust her, can Erica find a way to save the people of Tribulation before Cutter arrives? Can she even save herself?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR HC DLX ED

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220331

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Humanity is on the verge of discovering immortality. As a result, the avatar of Death is cast down to Earth to live a mortal life in Mumbai as twenty-something Laila Starr.

Struggling with her newfound mortality, Laila has found a way to be placed in the time and place where the creator of immortality will be born.

Will Laila take her chance to stop mankind from permanently altering the cycle of life, or will death really become a thing of the past?

Don't miss this premium, oversized presentation of the Ignatz Award-winning, Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo-nominated, bestselling graphic novel from writer Ram V (These Savage Shores, Swamp Thing) and Filipe Andrade (Captain Marvel) that explores the fine line between living and dying through the lens of magical realism.

Collects The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1-5.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 29.99

KNOW YOUR STATION #2 (OF 5) CVR A KANGAS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220332

NOV220333 – KNOW YOUR STATION #2 (OF 5) CVR B CAREY (MR) – 3.99

NOV220334 – KNOW YOUR STATION #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CARDSTOCK (MR – 4.99

NOV220335 – KNOW YOUR STATION #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU (MR – 3.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A / CA) Liana Kangas

The horror heats up for the ultra wealthy in their supposed sanctuary!

Elise finds herself dragged deeper into the conspiracy as the last body she wants to go missing-does.

Even worse, her addiction withdrawals are getting worse and causing terrible hallucinations.

But those drug-induced delusions are nothing compared to the gut-wrenchingly grisly discovery that she's about to make.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #3 (OF 5) CVR A ROBLES

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220336

NOV220337 – BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #3 (OF 5) CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

NOV220338 – BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #3 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALLEN – 3.99

NOV220339 – BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #3 (OF 5) CVR D UNLOCKABLE VAR ROBLES – 3.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A / CA) Nick Robles

What unspeakable events brought Grey and Wren together in the past? And what does it mean for the pair's treacherous journey north?

As the two continue on, revelations about the Behemoth will reveal a hidden truth about their shared story, and the nature of the mysterious pursuer on their tail…

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #3 CVR A DEL MUNDO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220340

NOV220341 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #3 CVR B FRANY (MR) – 4.99

NOV220342 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #3 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

NOV220343 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #3 CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

NOV220344 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #3 CVR E 75 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi, Nick Dragotta (CA) Mike Del Mundo

Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of laughter and whimsy in the toxic hellscape they are traveling through, a gruesome encounter changes both of them forever.

Even though Mezzy has been able to protect her naive companion so far, there is no shielding him from what comes next… an encounter with the nightmarish WASTELAND RANGERS!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SPECS #3 (OF 4) CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220345

NOV220346 – SPECS #3 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV TALASKI – 3.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Skylar Patridge

Ted is behind bars at the police station after his wrongful arrest, but he's unfortunately far from alone, as an angry mob blames him for Skunk's "murder."

Kenny is desperate to help, relentlessly searching for the company that created the Magic Specs.

Will a Hail Mary wish be enough to get Ted off the hook and set things right, or will it just drag them deeper into trouble?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

APPROACH #4 (OF 5) CVR A HAUN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220347

NOV220348 – APPROACH #4 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV HUTCHISON-CATES (MR) – 3.99

NOV220349 – APPROACH #4 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV HOWELL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Jeremy Haun

To Mac and Abi's horror, the monster grows in size with each victim it consumes!

Amongst the carnage, one terrifying question remains… who or what brought this creature to their doorstep?

Can they discover the secrets of its origins?

And do they hold the key to stopping its hellish rampage?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DAMN THEM ALL #4 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220350

NOV220351 – DAMN THEM ALL #4 (OF 6) CVR B MORA (MR) – 3.99

NOV220352 – DAMN THEM ALL #4 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD (MR) – 3.99

NOV220353 – DAMN THEM ALL #4 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

NOV220354 – DAMN THEM ALL #4 (OF 6) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR) – 3.99

NOV220355 – DAMN THEM ALL #4 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR MORA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

In this spotlight on Abshir, Ellie and Dora do everything in their power to help him.

Because this unhoused person, desperate to find asylum and a place in the world, has stumbled across not only a dead body, but the demonic glint of a strange coin…

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BRIAR #4 (OF 4) CVR A GARCIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220356

NOV220357 – BRIAR #4 (OF 4) CVR B PAQUETTE – 3.99

NOV220358 – BRIAR #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAQUETTE – 3.99

NOV220359 – BRIAR #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV220360 – BRIAR #4 (OF 4) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

NOV220361 – BRIAR #4 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR GARCIA – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) German Garcia

Grendrid, the only surviving remnant of the sleeping beauty's past, seeks Briar's blood!

Even the seemingly impenetrable city of Windcross and its king Rodion can't protect our hero and her companions Spider and Roop.

The relentless Deadcrawl and his nine assassins hunt at Grendrid's behest, and it will take everything Briar and her allies have to survive.

Will they all make it out alive, perhaps with even a scrap of happy ending? And will Spider finally reveal her connection to Briar's past?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220362

NOV220363 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #4 (OF 5) CVR B LINDSAY – 3.99

NOV220364 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LINDSA – 3.99

NOV220365 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

While a mysterious newcomer provides new revelations about his work to Eve's sister, it seems that the threats to humanity could also be from an unexpected source.

Meanwhile Eve, Wexler, and Selene form a fellowship to rescue Eve's sister-one that threatens to provoke civil war!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIM #7 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220366

NOV220367 – GRIM #7 CVR B FLORENTINO – 3.99

NOV220368 – GRIM #7 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTINO – 3.99

NOV220369 – GRIM #7 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PANOSIAN – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

As the highly anticipated second arc continues, Jess's means of moving between the world of the living and the realm of the dead has gone awry.

When everyone becomes marked for death but no one is dying, the consequences could be catastrophic!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BASILISK TP VOL 03 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220370

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

The unspeakable horrors of the past unfold while Hannah and Regan plan one final assault. Will Hannah manage to reach Vanessa? What will it cost her?

Meanwhile, Vanessa awakens in a familiar yet foreign place with terrifying implications. Rediscovering the origins of her five siblings' fearsome abilities, Vanessa's madness and bloodlust take on a whole new level, threatening everything around her as the endgame looms…

The final volume of the dark supernatural horror series by lauded collaborators Cullen Bunn (The Empty Man) and Jonas Scharf (The Witcher: A Grain of Truth), following the critically acclaimed Bone Parish.

Collects Basilisk #9-12.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220373

NOV220374 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR B EASTMAN & WILLIAMS II – 4.99

NOV220375 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR C MMPR VAR LATTIE – 4.99

NOV220376 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR D TMNT VAR BERNARDO – 4.99

NOV220377 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR E CARDSTOCK VAR CLARKE – 5.99

NOV220378 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY INCV EASTMAN & WILLIAMS – 4.99

NOV220379 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR G 50 COPY INCV DI MEO – 4.99

NOV220380 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR H 100 COPY INCV CARDSTOCK YOON (C – 5.99

NOV220381 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR I 150 COPY INCV RAGAZZONI – 4.99

NOV220382 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR J 200 COPY INCV CARDSTOCK – 5.99

NOV220383 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR K 250 COPY INCV OLIVETTI – 4.99

NOV220384 – MMPR TMNT II #2 (OF 5) CVR L FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Dan Mora

Casey Jones finds himself at odds with his former friends… and allied with Rita Repusla and General Krang!

But has his allegiance truly shifted, or is he under some kind of spell-one that the Turtles and the Rangers can break?

But our heroes have a lot on their plate: not only do Zordon and Alpha face certain doom, but an invasion threatens all of New York!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #104 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220385

NOV220386 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #104 CVR B KAPLAN – 3.99

NOV220387 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #104 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV220388 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #104 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

NOV220389 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #104 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

Readers and longtime fans know Rita Repulsa as the Rangers' first and most infamous adversary, but there's more to her mysterious past!

Rita – now known as Mistress Vile – maintains Matt's imprisonment and reveals new revelations about her history. She now seeks a prize for Dark Specter-one that he won't be able to resist.

With new allies and an all-too-familiar minion, will the Morphin Grid be able to withstand Mistress Vile's onslaught?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN TP VOL 04 (FEB220760)

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220394

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Dan Mora (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

THE TRUE EVIL BEHIND THE EMPYREALS REVEALED!

Discover the power behind the Empyreals, fracturing the Power Rangers like you've never seen before as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

Even as an all-out assault from the Empyreals is imminent, the Power Rangers must defend Angel Grove from the constant threat of Lord Zedd and his minions.

But saving Angel Grove, Earth, and the universe itself, means setting aside old rivalries, finding unexpected allies, and discovering who their true enemies are with the stakes being higher than ever!

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna deliver the highly-anticipated ELTARIAN WAR event as the shocking secrets of Zordon's past are laid bare!

Collects Mighty Morphin #13-16.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #22 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220396

NOV220397 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #22 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

NOV220398 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #22 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GONZALES – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay, Rich Douek (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

Desperate questions make reluctant alliances! Garruk the Wildspeaker agrees to work with the woman who once cursed him-Liliana Vess!

Together, they must find Isona Maive before she finds an even more dangerous ally than Marit Lage or Tezzeret!

With the man she loves, Jace Beleren, unsure if he's hearing a voice from beyond the grave, Vraska calls on Kaya. Kaya may be the only Planeswalker who can slay a ghost, but she also pulled Vraska out of Jace's arms in what might have been their final moments together.

And Kaya's not any happier to see Vraska, who foreswore their friendship as thanks for Kaya saving her life. But if Niko's right, someone is manipulating all their fates, there's no time left for grudges.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #10 CVR A FIUMARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

NOV220401

NOV220402 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #10 CVR B GOUX – 4.99

NOV220403 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

NOV220404 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #10 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Hannah Templer (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

Willow is past the point of no return, and despite Giles' efforts, they may have to live with an irreversible spell.

And as Buffy recuperates from the previous battle that's left her worse for wear, she may have to team up with someone just as reluctant to do so.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FLAVOR GIRLS HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN229390

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

Naoko, Camille, and V are the FLAVOR GIRLS, Sacred Fruit Guardians of Earth! They defend the earth from the threat of ever-looming Agarthians, whose motives regarding earth and humanity are still unknown.

Sara, a young woman studying to become an international peacekeeper, finds herself in over her head when she's thrown into this crisis in a way she never could have imagined! As the Flavor Girls hone their sacred fruit powers with their master Himiko, can their newest member help them save the planet from impending destruction?

From writer and artist Lo c Locatelli-Kournwsky (Persephone), with colors by Angel De Santiago, comes a new Magical Girl all-ages adventure with an environmental twist!

Collects Flavor Girls #1-3.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 24.99

POWER RANGERS TP VOL 06

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN229395

(W) Ryan Parrott, Paul Allor (A) Marco Renna, Kath Lobo, Anna Kekovsky Chandra (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Driven by the grief of losing everything dear to him, Andros sought out a priceless artifact: the Gold Omega Morpher. Believing this morpher can revive his closest friend, Zhane, Andros soon discovers that he may have brought back something else along with him. Now the Power Rangers will face their most deadly foe yet: Death.

How did the Gold Omega Ranger become the terrifying being known as The Death Ranger? What does Dark Specter intend to do with his very own Ranger, and does the past hold the key that will save the Power Rangers in the present? In the distant past, The Legendary Omega Rangers defended the universe from evil, using their elemental powers against sinister forces. But that all changed when one key member turned on the others, seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest foe.

Power Rangers veteran writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) joins writer Paul Allor (Past the Last Mountain) and artists Marco Renna (Rogue Sun) and Kath Lobo (Good Game, Well Played) as everything comes together in the highly-anticipated CHARGE TO 100!

Collects Power Rangers #21-22 and Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 16.99