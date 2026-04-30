Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Dreamer, galaxy, Jadzia Axelrod, Justice League: Dream Girls, nicola scott, Nicole Maines, pride, steve trevor

Justice League: Dream Girls… And Steve Trevor? A Crossover Preview

Justice League: Dream Girls: A DC Pride Event Gets A Crossover Preview by Nicole Maines, Jadzia Axelrod and Nicola Scott

Article Summary Justice League: Dream Girls launches in June 2026 as a four-issue DC Pride event by Nicole Maines, Jadzia Axelrod and Nicola Scott.

Dreamer and Galaxy awaken on Themyscira in a false paradise, where a mystery man signals a reality-bending threat.

The real villain is The Key, twisting dreamspace and perception as Dreamer faces doubt, identity struggles and despair.

Justice League: Dream Girls adds backup stories starring Batwoman, Green Lantern Corps and Poison Ivy across June.

Debuting during Pride Month, and following the Galaxy YA graphic novel sequel, and this week's Justice League Intergalactic one-shot featuring Dreamer and Galaxy, Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event gives them their own co-starring book launching in June 2026 for DC Pride, a four-issue DC All In miniseries co-written by Nicole Maines and Jadzia Axelrod with art from Nicola Scott, and others. In which Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awaken on Themyscira, living out an idyllic fantasy as princess and champion of the Amazons. Their confusion deepens when a mysterious stranger washes ashore, insisting that Dreamer must leave the paradise she's always dreamed of to save the world, and the dreamlike landscape around them begins to shift in ways that feel both familiar and deeply wrong. Oh, and looking at the preview below, it's a figure familiar to Paradise Island.

Spoilers, as indicated by what he is holding, this is not Steve Trevor. It's The Key, a long-standing Justice League adversary whose ability to manipulate perception and hunger for control over dreamspace make him a uniquely dangerous opponent for Dreamer. The world he's building offers her a version of heroism that feels easier to embrace than the imperfect reality she left behind, and Dreamer fears that those imperfections are all she is…whereas Galaxy, eager to prove herself to the League, believes she can keep her imperfections hidden. In this series, Dreamer is battling, in many ways, her will to go on. With being a hero, with life at all. She's nothing like the hero she set out to be, and after everything, she (ironically) can't see a future for herself. So, she needs her closest friend to remind her, even if Dreamer didn't exactly ask for her help. As the Key tightens his hold, Galaxy fights her way through the dreamworld to pull her friend back from the brink. Her ability to see through the Key's illusions makes her a threat he's desperate to expel.

DC Comics states that the series blends cosmic action, emotional stakes, and a story about identity, legacy, and the strength of a friendship tested by forces determined to tear it apart. Dream Girls represents the next step in DC's Pride publishing, bringing LGBTQIA+ heroes into the centre of a major, continuity-driven Justice League story that unfolds across the month of June. Each issue of Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event also includes an all-new eight-page story that expands the event's scope. Greg Rucka and Claire Roe showcase Batwoman in a new story in Dream Girls #1 on June 3, Morgan Hampton and Steven Underwood team with Alitha Martinez for a Green Lantern Corps story in Dream Girls #2 on June 10, and G. Willow Wilson and Maria Llovet spotlight Poison Ivy in Dream Girls #3 on June 17. A personal story by Klaus Janson will appear in Dream Girls #4 on June 24, with details to be revealed soon. These bonus stories connect to major 2026 publishing moments, including Batwoman's Next Level series, Poison Ivy's role in DC's upcoming Bad Seeds event, and more. Claire Roe (#1), Mateus Manhanini (#2), Oscar Vega (#3) and Robin "Zombie" Higginbottom (#4) will each provide a variant cover for Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event, while Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto's variant covers will be connected across the four issues.

"DC Pride has evolved into an all-new format thanks to the long-term storytelling and character building that Jadzia, Nicole, and their peers have been doing for years, and the enthusiasm of our incredible fans," said Shea. "These stories are woven into the very fabric of the DC Universe. It's such a joy to take this next step with these two amazing characters at the forefront, flanked by DC Pride's pantheon new and old."

JUSTICE LEAGUE DREAM GIRLS A DC PRIDE EVENT #1 (OF 4) CVR A BRANDT&STEIN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brandt&Stein

DC'S AWARD-WINNING PRIDE CELEBRATION IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW FORMAT! Written by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines and Greg Rucka Art by Nicola Scott, J. Bone, Brandt&Stein and Claire Roe Fresh off the events of Justice League Intergalactic Special #1, Dreamer and Galaxy suddenly awaken on the island of Themyscira…living their best lives as princess and champion of the Amazons! But wait–weren't they just having a blowout friendship fight on the Watchtower, right in front of half the League? And who's this mysterious man that just washed up on their shores, insisting Dreamer leave paradise with him to save the world? And why does this heroic origin story and its increasingly strange and shifting landscape feel both familiar and wrong all at once? It's almost like…they're lost in a dream? Also featuring a BATWOMAN back up story by Greg Rucka and Claire Roe!

$4.99 6/3/2026

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