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The Truth About Batman And Catwoman After Hush… (Bat Spoilers)

The Truth about Batman and Catwoman after Hush with Jeph Loeb, Jim Cheung and Wonder Woman... (Bat Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth reveals the missing Batman Hush fallout, set weeks after Bruce and Selina’s breakup.
  • Jeph Loeb returns to Batman Hush continuity, exploring the messy truth of Batman and Catwoman after Hush.
  • Catwoman steals Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth, pulling Batman into a tense clash of trust, lies and old wounds.
  • The Joker’s role ties Batman Hush to Tower of Babel, as secrets, validation and control drive the mystery onward.

Today sees the publication of Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung.  And Jeph Loeb said it's "important for the readers to know that this story takes place a few weeks after the original Hush ends. And there were some very emotional moments at the end of that story where I wished I had another thirty pages."

The Truth About Batman And Catwoman After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman Hush by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (2003)

And that's kinda what Truth is. Just in case you forgot, midway through Hush, a couple of decades and change ago… He said "what excited me about it was that we got permission from the powers that be to forever change the relationship between Batman and Catwoman. They were going to take off their masks."

The Truth About Batman And Catwoman After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman Hush by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (2003)

"And that led to years of stories where people could now do Bat and the Cat". On the Street, on the Boat, on the Beach, wherever.

The Truth About Batman And Catwoman After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman Hush by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (2003)

"But I think having two characters who so clearly care about each other, what was it like right afterwards? And if you've ever been in a relationship, it's messy is what it is. And whenever anything's messy, that's good storytelling, or at least I hope it is."

The Truth About Batman And Catwoman After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman Hush by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (2003)

And now he gets those missing thirty-plus pages in Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth published by DC Comics today. With Catwoman stealing Wonder Woman's lasso from a Wayne Charity event…

The Truth About Batman And Catwoman After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

And, yep, clearly an issue. And when Wonder Woman gets involved…

Batman And Catwoman, The Truth, After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

To be fair, Wonder Woman was born of kink. But that doesn't entirely make it better. Especially since this means that Bruce Wayne asked Selina Kyle for a favour weeks after he dumped her. So when the lasso goes missing again… taken from Catwoman…

Batman And Catwoman, The Truth, After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

Why should anyone trust anyone? As Truth slots neatly into JLA: Tower of Babel from 2000 and Batman's plans to take down the entire Justice League if necessary…

Batman And Catwoman, The Truth, After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

Although maybe Wionbder Woman just has to give Batman a certain talk.

Batman And Catwoman, The Truth, After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

And so who has the lasso? Someone who really, really wants the truth. But again, not the truth you may expect. The Joker has no desire to know who Batman really is…

Batman And Catwoman, The Truth, After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

Validation. That tracks, right? But as for that messiness Jeph Loeb was talking about…

Batman And Catwoman, The Truth, After Hush... (Spoilers)
Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung (2026)

Batman tells Wonder Woman to… Hush.

Batman/Wonder Woman: Truth #1 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung 
Batman and Wonder Woman team up for a classic caper brought to you by superstar talent writer Jeph Loeb (Batman, Superman/Batman) and artist Jim Cheung (Justice League)! The Lasso of Truth has been stolen, and the Caped Crusader and Amazon Princess race to ensure a safe return before it falls into the wrong hands. You won't want to miss the aftermath of Batman: HUSH featuring the devious duo foolish enough to steal from Wonder Woman…The Joker and Harley Quinn!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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