Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Castiel, greg pak, Preeti Chhibber, Supernatural

Supernatural's Castiel Gets His Own Comic From Dynamite In June 2026

Supernatural's Castiel gets his very own comic, by Preeti Chhibber and Pasquale Qualano, debuting from Dynamite in June 2026

Article Summary Castiel from Supernatural stars in his first solo comic, launching at Dynamite in June 2026.

Preeti Chhibber writes and Pasquale Qualano illustrates this special Castiel one-shot adventure.

The comic follows Castiel chasing the Winchesters in Gainesville as doubts about his mission grow.

Supernatural #8 also arrives in June 2026, pitting the Winchesters against deadly killer robots.

The character of Castiel from Supernatural, played by Misha Collins, was introduced in season 4 of the TV show as a powerful Angel of the Lord, a Seraph, sent by Heaven to rescue Dean Winchester from Hell, shifting the show further into Christian mythology, with angelic warfare and cosmic stakes alongside the monster-of-the-week format. With a dishevelled trench coat, suit, loosened tie and perpetually messy dark hair, he eventually begins questioning Heaven's commands, develops deep loyalty and love for the Winchester brothers and rebels against angelic authority. And now he is getting his own comic book, appearing in the Dynamite licensed titles for the first time, in a one-shot writtern by Preeti Chhibber of Marvel Avengers Assembly, Spider-Man's Social Dilemma, Tar Valon or Bust podcast, the Desi Geek Girls podcast, and Marvel's Women of Marvel. And drawn by Pasquale Qualano in June, alongside the eighth issue of the ongoing Supernatural series from Greg Pak and Daniel Scalisi… and getting a blind bag version as well.

SUPERNATURAL SPECIAL CASTIEL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Preeti Chhibber (A/CA) Pasquale Qualano

Fan-favorite Supernatural character Castiel makes his comics debut! Castiel has always been sure. Of his faith. Of his duty. Of his position.Always. So why is he suddenly having doubts? The only thing he knows is that it has something to do with the Winchesters. He's followed them to Gainesville, FL, on a chaotic weekend when music and sports fans have descended on the city. And wherever Castiel goes, the Winchesters are one step ahead of him, hunting for the monsters that have been reported in the vicinity. Whether it's at a concert, a frat party, or wherever – by the time Castiel follows the trail there, the Winchesters have come and gone. Until they find the thing they're all looking for…together. But will Castiel help the brothers in their mission, or just get in the way?

$5.99 6/3/2026

SUPERNATURAL #8

(W) Greg Pak (A) Daniel Scalisi (CA) John Amor

Monsters? No problem. Demons? Piece of cake. The Winchester brothers can handle just about any ghostly threat. But robots? Robots that kill? This time the brothers might be screwed…

$4.99 6/1/2026

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