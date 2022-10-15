Duo #6 Preview: Grand Finale

Duo #6 is the series finale, but can both David and Kelly survive even this preview?! Or does the body only have room or one?

Great work! Always trust in Bleeding Cool management to get the job done. Check out the preview below.

DUO #6

DC Comics

0822DC159

0822DC160 – Duo #6 Cathy Kwan Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna (CA) Dike Ruan

In this climactic final issue, Kelly and David fight a war on three fronts! On one side there are malevolent immortals hungry for vengeance. On the other, Dr. Tinker, who will let those immortals rip the city apart to get his hands on Kelly and David's nanotech. But the real war is Kelly and David's fight with each other for control of the body they share…and their fate will, in turn, decide humanity's!

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

