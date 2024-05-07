Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Embrace the Dark Side with Hot Toys New Star Wars Cosbi Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest bite-sized scaled Star Wars Cosbi Bobble Heads

Set features iconic villains like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren in 3" figures.

Each figure comes with a collectible card and a connectable puzzle base.

Available exclusively in selected markets, with mystery hologram Vader.

Long live the Sith! Hot Toys is embracing the power of the Dark Side once again with a brand new Star Wars Cosbi Collection. It is not often that collectors get new high-quality mystery mini collectibles ever since Funko stopped dishing them out. Hot Toys, on the other hand, is going strong with an impressive, most impressive, assortment of new blind bag mini figures. The Dark Side rises with this new set as the villains of Star Wars are back and ready to reign supreme. Nine iconic mystery figures from various films and shows have arrived with each coming in at roughly 3" tall.

The Dark Side Cosbi Collection will consist of Kylo Ren from the sequel trilogy, followed by Count Dooku and General Grievous from the prequel era. Hot Toys then enters The Clone Wars era with Darth Sidious, who is taking on his old apprentice with Darth Maul and his brother Savage Oppress. The fun does not enter there as Anakin Skywalker has fallen to the Dark Side here, along with an amazing Shattered Helmet Darth Vader figure from Ahsoka. There is also a Mystery Star Wars Cosbi featured here with a Hologram Darth Vader, which is nicely captured with a fun translucent design. Each Star Wars figure is expertly crafted, and Cosbi collections like this need a wider release rather than just select markets. All things Hot Toys can be found right on Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars Dark Side Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection

"The new Star Wars Dark Side Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection features some of the most infamous faces in the Star Wars galaxy: the most signature battle damaged Darth Vader, forever questionably named Savage Opress, Darth Vader when he just started as Palpatine's new apprentice, devious Darth Sidious, force-using Count Dooku, fear-striking General Grievous, Kylo Ren with his crossguard lightsaber, Darth Maul with his double bladed lightsaber and Darth Vader in Iridescent Purple as Mysterious Cosbi!"

"Each random package box includes an approximately 8 – 8.5 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Warning: The Star Wars Dark Side Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection is so cute you might end up down the road to the dark side yourself, too."

