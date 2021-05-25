Dynamite Get Double FOC Sales Jumps For Red Sonja and Bettie Page

Dynamite Entertainment has been having some interesting times when it comes to Final Order Cut-Off, the date when retailers are able to increase – or decrease – orders made with Diamond Comic Distributors, without penalty, and in the sureness of getting what they ordered. It is common for orders to tick up by 10% or so. Well, I understand that the launch issue of their new series Bettie Page and the Curse of the Banshee #1 by Steve Mooney and Jethro Morales jumped from 9,895 initial orders to 21,460 at FOC, a most unusual over 100%.

While the second issue of Invincible Red Sonja #2 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner and Moritat seems to have reacted well to sales of the first, with initial orders of 13,113 in initial orders, getting an FOC burst of up to 26,261.

For these titles, I am also told that the "cosplay" covers really work, with one chain telling me they order more copies of the cosplay variant covers than for any other of the many Dynamite covers combined. Looks like without conventions, cosplay is a scarcity right now – for those who aren't on cosplay tiktok, that is. Looks like they are over that Comicsgategate blip.

