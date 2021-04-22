Dynamite Jumps On The Black, White & Red Bandwagon With Red Sonja

DC Comics had Harley Quinn: Black, White And Red. Marvel Comics had Wolverine: Black, White And Blood, then Carnage: Black, White and Blood and now Deadpool: Black, White And Blood. DC Comics moved on to Superman: Red & Blue, but Dynamite Entertainment seems to prefer the original idea for Red Sonja. Well, she does have Red in her name.

Which is why, in July, Dynamite is launching what they call "the most prestigious Red Sonja comic book ever" intended to "showcase today's top talents and longtime legends with unforgettable and experimental tales!" It is also noted that this includes the likes of Mark Russell, returning to Dynamite after the events of comcisgategate last summer.

The new prestige project pulls in the world's greatest storytellers to capture the legendary Hyrkanian hero like readers have never seen her before. The series will be presented in beautiful black, white, and red to fully bring the linework and writing to the forefront, with exciting accents like Sonja's iconic red hair and of course plenty of splashes of the blood of battle. The premiere issue has stories by Kurt Busiek with Benjamin Dewey, Amanda Deibert with Cat Staggs, as well as Mark Russell with Bob Q!

In the first issue, the legendary Kurt Busiek (Astro City, Marvels) returns to the Hyborean Age for his first ever Red Sonja story. Alongside frequent collaborator Benjamin Dewey (King in Black: Namor, The Autumnlands), the duo take readers to the Mountains of Night, a foreboding haunt that calls Sonja to it, in search of a precious artifact.

"I've gotten to roam around in the Hyborean Age before, and even wrote Kulan Gath in Avengers. But the one part of those classic comics that I never got to write was Red Sonja," said writer Kurt Busiek. "So it's great to have a chance to correct that, and do a full-on Sonja story, where we can showcase what makes her great — her quick wits, her anger and her unique way of dealing with the world's rough edges. Plus, it's always a joy to work with Ben Dewey, and we came up with a way to use the limited palette that I think will be very striking."

Artist Benjamin Dewey shared, "Seeing the element of full color stripped away lets me and Kurt emphasize what the Red in Red Sonja means; it's her hair, spilled blood, and any other special feature we want to showcase. It's like listening to a great song when everything in the arrangement drops out suddenly to isolate the bass for a breakdown section, feature a soulful a capella vignette, or launch into a blazing guitar solo." Amanda Deibert (Wonder Woman) and Cat Staggs (Smallville) step to the plate with a mysterious adventure of crimson and ebony. The power couple bring an exciting level of close collaboration to the fierce sword and sorcery icon.

"I think most of us are drawn to heroes who fight for the underdog and at her heart, Red Sonja is a character who protects, defends, and gets revenge for those who cannot," said Amanda Deibert. "That is deeply appealing to me as a writer." "I am really looking forward to the limited palette," said Cat Staggs. "This kind of dynamic can create some striking imagery and make the impact that much stronger. It will be really fun." Last but certainly not least, fans of the She-Devil with a Sword will be excited to see the return of Eisner-nominated writer Mark Russell (Fantastic Four, Second Coming) and artist Bob Q (Way of X, Champions) to put their final stamp on the character with an unforgettable coda to their beloved recent run. "She's a warrior who's been forced into violence because of her past," said Mark Russell. "I think of her as sort of being like Clint Eastwood in the Outlaw Josey Wales. Someone who didn't choose this way of life so much as it chose her, but now she knows nothing else. When I write her, I try to make space for that sense of fatalism."