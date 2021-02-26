Deadpool: Black, White & Blood Begins In August 2021

Marvel Comics is publishing a third "Black, White & Blood" limited palette anthology series that they promise wasn't inspired by Harley Quinn; Black, White And Red. Following Wolverine and Carnage with Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. Could we see a Conan to follow? A Venom? Maybe this might even be the way back for The Punisher?

Announced by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski during yesterday's Nerdy Thirty Virtual Event, Deadpool will be starring in a brand-new series just in time for his 30th-anniversary celebration.

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE, AND BLOOD will be packed with Deadpool's wildest stories to date, all depicted in a prestige black and white format—with a heavy splattering of blood all over! Each action-packed issue will have an all-star lineup of creators teaming up to honor the character's incredible legacy with the kind of chaos and violence that Wade Wilson loves!

We were wondering what might happen between the cancellation this year, an anniversary special and what might come next for the Merc With A Mouth…

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210636

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ed McGuinness

HE'S THE MERC WITH THE MOUTH! (FULL OF BIRTHDAY CAKE!)

Deadpool's turning 30! And to help celebrate, we've assembled some of his classic storytellers to tell tales of Wade Wilson birthdays past, present and future! A first birthday with time-traveling assassins! A sweet sixteen party that would make Molly Ringwald weep! A 100th birthday that could only be celebrated in grand Deadpool style! Blow out the candles! Pin the cybernetic arm on the Cable! And open this present, just for you!

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $5.99 DEADPOOL #10 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200484

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gerardo Sandoval (CA) Chris Bachalo

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…) Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $4.99