DC To Collect Harley Quinn Black, White and Red in February 2021

DC Comics will be collecting the current digital comic book series Harley Quinn: Black, White & Red in print, in late February next year. We already know it has strips by Sean Murphy, Stephan Sejic and many more – but the listings confirms that the final two chapters are by Erica Henderson and by Daniel Kibblesmith and Marguerite Sauvage. Here is the current upcoming listings for the anthology series from both print and digital…
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red – 16 February 2021, 152 pages
One of the crown jewels of the DC library is the inimitable BATMAN: BLACK & WHITE – innovative short tales of the Caped Crusader, told purely in primal black and white ink. Unfortunately, now Harley Quinn wants in on the action…and she's got her red pen, and some NOTES.
In HARLEY QUINN: BLACK & WHITE & RED, 14 tales of Gotham City's craziest clown princess are presented in nothing but black, white, and bold splashes of red. See how Harley's story unfolds in worlds beyond the DC Universe, in the alternate timelines of Batman: White Knight, Harleen, and the Harley Quinn animated series! Witness her darkest hours and her happiest moments! Wait, did she just…win an underground rap battle?!
An incredible array of award-winning talent from across the comics industry have put their reputations in jeopardy to bring you these stories—so show a little gratitude, will ya?
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red #7 by Erica Henderson
Some people burn their ex's belongings as a way of putting their past behind them. When Harley Quinn does it, she takes her whole apartment building with her, which causes more than a little friction with her roommate Poison Ivy, who's something of a stickler when it comes to not almost dying in a fire. The legendary partners come to blows in this cautionary tale for the ages!
Harley Quinn Black + White + Red #8 by Daniel Kibblesmith (Author), Marguerite Sauvage
"End Of The Line"
When Harley dozes off on a Coney Island-bound subway, she finds herself in a corner of the city she never imagined… the X Train, a pirate-filled locomotive sailing the troubled waters of New York's underground!