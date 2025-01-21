Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Dynamite Kids, Ice Children

Dynamite Kids Launches in April 2025 with M. G. Leonard's Ice Children

Dynamite Kids launches with the publication of M. G. Leonard's The Ice Children, illustrated by Penny Neville-Lee.

The book is a winter fairytale inspired by "The Snow Queen", for kids aged 8-12.

Illustrations by Penny Neville-Lee enrich the enchanting adventure.

Features a strong ecological theme, ideal for young readers.

Dynamite Kids which is Dynamite Entertainment's new juvenile imprint, and is launching in April 2025 with the North American publication rights acquisition of M. G. Leonard's illustrated novel The Ice Children, author of the Adventures on Trains series and Twitch and Beetle Boy. Cathryn Gregory at Macmillan Publishers International Limited negotiated the deal. Previously published by Macmillan in 2o023, it will now be available from Dynamite Kids from February 2025.

"The book is a modern fairytale adventure celebrating the magic and wonder of winter in all its forms by M.G. Leonard, the award-winning, bestselling author of Adventures on Trains, Twitch, and Beetle Boy. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen, the hardback book features gorgeous illustrations in black-and-white throughout by Penny Neville-Lee complementing Leonard's tale. It's a perfect gift for boys and girls ages 8-12.

"At the stroke of midnight on the dawn of December, five-year-old Finn Albedo is found frozen in the city park standing on a pedestal of ice. His heart is beating, he is smiling serenely, but no one can wake him. Finn's big sister, Bianca, suspects that the beautiful sparkling book Finn got from the library has something to do with it, but the book has vanished. Does the tall mysterious stranger who first discovered Finn know more than they will admit. Each day, more children are found frozen, and Bianca realizes she's running out of time. Her quest to discover the truth and rescue her little brother hurls her into a fantastical winter wonderland, full of beauty and danger, where all is not as it seems . . . Can Bianca save her brother and the other Ice Children before they are forever lost?"

"The Ice Children makes for a compelling winter treat as it is full of mesmerizing danger and excitement, with a strong ecological message, too," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite Entertainment CEO and Publisher. "We're all thrilled at Dynamite to be bringing M. G. Leonard's talent for writing exciting mystery stories to our North American readers."

