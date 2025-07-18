Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: omnibus, the boys

Dynamite Reprints The Boys Omnibuses As Diamond Is Holding On To Them

Man, this is a thing. Nick Barrucci, owner and CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, says, "It's a little bittersweet, but we're doing what is best for the retailers and fans in a bad situation. As many know, we're in a situation where Diamond is holding our inventory, and we do not have access to it. We have no ability to sell the books to comic stores or to bookstores. It's a huge drain on us financially, and we were hoping to have our inventory by now to start fulfilling all orders, but that has not happened, and we have to fight for it. That's part of the situation we're in. With Gen V Season 2 hitting September 17th, we want to give retailers The Boys to sell to fans. Normally, if we were sold out, we would be going back to press overseas as the costs are lower, but to get these into retailer hands in time, we're going to press in North America. This will allow retailers to order the books and have them in time for the TV series. It cuts our margins incredibly to print in North America, and we are at risk and have to be careful in overprinting, but we have to do what is best for the retailers and fans. These are all first-world problems. We're fortunate that we have the ability to do this."

"Dynamite Entertainment announces an ambitious plan to go back to press on the full set of paperback omnibus editions of The Boys. This will allow the new inventory to be accessible to the publisher, and to retail partners through new distributors, and timed with the next content from the streaming adaptations on Amazon's Prime Video. "New printings of all six paperback volumes are solicited again in the August for October Dynamite Dispatches catalog, solicited for October 1 release, but planning to arrive in stores earlier at the beginning of September ahead of the September 17 debut of the second season of Gen V and leading to the fifth season of The Boys in 2026. Therefor these books are on FOC this weekend for retailers to order, and we suggest that retailers order aggressively in case demand is high due to the success of Gen V as the next printings will be printed overseas. "Across multiple formats since the show premiered, The Boys graphic novels have found their way into the hands and collections of countless fans. The series is available primarily across its 12 original volumes, in these six paperback omnibuses, or three deluxe oversized hardcovers. Covers on the omnibuses feature photos from the show or art from the original series, and some editions are offered with signatures from the series co-creators, writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson. The success of the books have also generated revenue and excitement for retailers across all channels. "Existing stock of The Boys omnibuses is not currently accessible by its publisher. These new additions will be available for immediate reorders through Dynamite's current distributors Lunar Distribution, Universal Distribution, Diamond UK for all retailers in the specialty comics market and traditional book market. And soon they will be available from Simon & Schuster for book channel. "The Boys comics are regarded for their six years long run across 90 issues. All of that extensive material is reprinted in these six convenient volumes being brought back into print. Within the pages of course every beloved character makes their first appearances — and possibly their end — including Billy Butcher, Homelander, Wee Hughie, Starlight, the fan-favorite Soldier-Boy played by Jensen Ackles, and countless others who have yet to make their debut on screen. Iconic stories like the controversial "Herogasm" and the final climactic showdown are included."

