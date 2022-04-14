Earth To Chris Cleevy! New MG OGN by Christof Bogacs & Hannah Krieger

Earth to Chris Cleevy! is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Christof Bogacs and Hannah Krieger about the life of 11-year-old Chris as he navigates the emergence of his OCD alongside meeting his mother's new boyfriend, Phil—who Chris is convinced is an alien in disguise. Christof Bogacs tweeted out "So excited to be able to talk about this! @kreeeger and I are doing a book about Aliens and OCD over at HarperAlley. A huge thanks to @JessicaMileo and @ComicsisPeople for making it happen."

Christof Bogacs is acontent, comic and video game writer in Sydney, Australia, whose work has been published by Image Comics, HarperCollins, Dark Horse, Gestalt Comics, A Wave Blue World, and Institute of Games. Hannah Krieger is a cartoonist and illustrator based in Fayetteville, NC. She acquired her BFA in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts in May 2014. Her most recent work is the graphic novel "All My Friends Are Ghosts" written by Shane-Michael Vidaurri and published by Boom in 2020, and the webcomic Psychic Mansion.

Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley has bought world rights which will be published in the winter of 2024. Christof Bogacs' agent Jessica Mileo at InkWell and Hannah Krieger's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell negotiated the deal.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.