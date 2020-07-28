Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Three Full Graphic Novels in 2021

In his latest newsletter, comic book creator Ed Brubaker has updated his readers on his follow up projects to Pulp and Cruel Summer with Sean Phillips, published this year. And it seems they are going for the triple next year, with three graphic novels all in the same series. He wrutes.

I mentioned last time I would tell you what Sean and I are working on next in this newsletter… but because we're not quite ready for the official announcement yet, instead I'm just going to tell you what I can.

1 – It's a series, but it won't be released in single issues. It'll be a series of original graphic novels, each telling a complete story, and starring the same lead character.

2 – It's something totally new that I came up with since the pandemic lockdown started, but not inspired by it at all, in fact the opposite.

3 – The few friends that have seen it in progress are more excited about this series than anything else we've ever done.

4 – Sean has just turned in page 67, and he's still got about half the first book left to draw, so these are not going to be the novella format of JUNKIES or PULP, they'll be longer.