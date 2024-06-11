Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ed Piskor, Pennsylvania

The Eddie P Comic Con to be Held in Pennsylvania in Ed Piskor's Honour

On the 24th of August, in Pennsylvania, the family of the late Ed Piskor will be hosting the first Eddie P Comic Con in his honour.

On Saturday, the 24th of August, in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, the family of the late Ed Piskor will be hosting the first Eddie P Comic Con in his honour. Guests will include Jim Rugg, Tom Scioli, Frank B Fallon, Deanna Soukiasian, Ryan Holdersen, Grant Lankard, Nick Clark, Mike Walls, Tom Williams, Jared Catherine, Mark Poulton, Jay McQuirns, David Makler, Tyler Page, Don Simpson, Jamie Barrows, Sarah Rose, Devon Yeider, Scott Roth, Emilio Navarro, Andrew Krahnke and more. Those interested in knowing more can contact eddiepcomicon@yahoo.com. Those interested in tables can find information here.

Ed Piskor was an alternative comix creator, working on the Pittsburgh scene for decades. In recent years, he has been best known for graphic novels such as Hip Hop Family Tree from Fantagraphics, which won him an Eisner Award, and X-Men: Grand Design from Marvel Comics. He was also the co-host of the successful YouTube channel commentary channel Cartoonist Kayfabe with comic book creator Jim Rugg, where Piskor also developed the horror comic Red Room, also published by Fantagraphics, a series of stories focusing on the ugliest of characters who live online, subtitled The Antisocial Network.

In April, Ed Piskor emailed many comic book industry people a note that caused concern. Those near him organised for police to visit his home, but he couldn't be found. It was later confirmed that he had taken his life. Ed Piskor was survived by his parents, Edward R Sr and Diane, siblings Robert, Justine, and Brianna, and nieces and nephews Lucy, Calvin, Carson, and Brynn. This new show is being held in his honour and memory.

If you or someone you love is in crisis, there are several ways of seeking help. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988, chat on 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.

