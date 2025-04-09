Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: angry birds, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Angry Birds Have Been Added To Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has another new DLC available, as Angry Birds have been added to the game in the latest crossover

Play as Red, collecting red feathers in place of bananas through thrilling game modes.

Experience battles with up to 16 players locally or online across diverse game modes.

Customize your character with over 300 options and master the new Spin Dash technique.

SEGA revealed their latest crossover DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, as the Angry Birds have been added to the game. Well, specifically, one Angry Bird is in the game, as you can play as Red, who honestly looks a lot happier to be here than normal. While it's kind of cool to see, the reality is that it's just DLC. There's no specific reason for the character to be here other than it's a cool crossover between the two gaming entities. We have more info and the trailer here as the DLC is now live!

Angry Birds DLC

Zip around as Red from Angry Birds in either Adventure Mode or Battle Mode! Pick up red feathers instead of bananas as you roll through each stage. Unroll your fury! Red sets out to retrieve his flock's eggs and slingshots inside the exciting world of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

The Rumble Begins! Get ready for battles with up to 16 players from around the world! Duke it out locally or online across multiple game modes: Be the first to the finish line in Race, grab the falling bananas in Banana Hunt, team up to take down robots in Robot Smash, be sure not to get stuck holding the bomb when time runs out in Ba-Boom! and zoom through as many goals as you can to outscore the opposing team in Goal Hunt! Hungry for even more? Grab your favorite bunch and slip into a wonderfully crafted story in an a-peel-ing new Adventure Mode! Journey through 200 all-new stages, featuring support for up to four players in local or online play! With over 300 ways to customize your character and their Monkey Ball, along with a new Spin Dash technique, you can bounce, tilt, roll, and now dash past the competition in style as you aim to become Top Banana!

