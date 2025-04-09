Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: $3.99, spawn

Actually, No, Today's Spawn #363 Should Have Been $2.99 After All

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool pointed out that the price of Todd McFarlane's Spawn comics, set at $2.99 for a decade, was jumping to $3.99. First with titles shipping in June, then with Rat City at the end of the month, then with Spawn #363 out today, with the printed cover price of $3.99 different from the solicited and previewed price of $2.99. Then, in a Rich Twitch, Lunar Distribution today sent out the following note to retailers, saying "SPAWN #363 was printed with an incorrect price of $3.99. The correct price is $2.99. PLEASE sell copies of SPAWN #363 for $2.99." I wonder how many people bought copies for a dollar extra? Plus sales tax? If you did, you might want to get your dollar and change back…

Bleeding Cool has been told that the Todd McFarlane price changeover from $2.99 to $3.99 will instead happen with the following titles. Hopefully they will be able to fix some of the cover prices before they go to print.

Rat City #14 – 28th May, 2025

King Spawn #46 – 11th June, 2025

Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger Spawn #7 – 18th June, 2025

Gunslinger Spawn #44 – 25th June 2025

Sam And Twitch #15 – 2nd July, 2025

The Scorched #42 – 2nd July, 2025

Spawn #366 – 9th July, 2025

Previously, an Image Comics representative stated "We've been discussing raising the price on SPAWN for some time—which has been priced lower than the majority of the rest of our comics—and primarily in response to feedback that the series was underpriced by current market standards. That the timing worked out for the increase to go live around the tariffs news is coincidental. Ultimately we hope not to have to increase the prices of our books in reaction to the new tariffs and have been exploring every option internally to avoid that scenario and keep our comics and graphic novels reasonably priced for the average consumer."

SPAWN #363

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Bjorn Barends

New threats have emerged from the shadows. With the Dead Zones returning to normal, several new power players have shown up on the scene, jostling for control of the demonic underworld. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

