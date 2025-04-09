Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cortopia, Free Lives, Gorn 2

Gorn 2 Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Launch Next Week

Check out the latest trailer for the VR battle simulator game Gorn 2, as you cut down your enemies across multiple VR platforms

Article Summary Gorn 2's new trailer drops before launch next week on PC and Meta Quest.

Ascend to heavenly realms, facing powerful foes and new gladiatorial challenges.

Enjoy 35 weapons, new arenas, traps, and physics-driven combat in this sequel.

Conquer five arenas, then test your skills in Endless and Custom modes.

Developers Free Lives and Cortopia, along with publisher Devolver Digital, have released a new trailer for Gorn 2 ahead of the game's launch. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a massive sequel to the original gladiator simulator, as you'll use all sorts of weapons to maim and kill other gladiators who stand in your way, as well as pit traps and other ways to inflict pain. You can check out the latest trailer here, as the game will arrive on SteamVR, PSVR2, and Meta Quest on April 17, 2025.

Gorn 2

In Gorn 2, you will ascend to a heavenly realm where the souls of all the gladiators you slaughtered in the first game now dwell—and kill them again. Expect new weapons, new arenas, new traps, new enemies and new bosses as you raise hell in the heavens and prove your battle prowess before an army of terrifying foes. Engage in fierce gladiatorial battles powered by an outrageous fully physics-driven combat engine, savagely striking down foes with a bountiful collection of 35 devastating, uniquely violent weapons–including many monstrous new additions to your gladiator's arsenal.

Journey through a series of heavenly realms populated by the fallen heroes of the original game. Here you'll battle the five sons' champions: powerful bosses primed to unleash fresh challenges upon even the most seasoned, blood-flecked arena veteran. Gorn 2 is everything Gorn was but MORE. More weapons, more enemies, more arenas, more traps, more power-ups and more hilariously over-the-top combat. If you loved the first game, but still feel a raging yearning for more, Gorn 2 will sate your blood-thirst Conquered all five heavenly arenas? Then stand your ground in the relentless non-stop onslaught of Endless Mode, or try creating your own battlefields of destruction in Custom Mode. Get creative and crush your opponents any way you choose, no matter how outlandish.

