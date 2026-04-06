Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: eddie brock, Queen In Black

Eddie Brock Gets New Venom Symbiote – Queen In Black: Venom Unchained

Eddie Brock Gets A New Venom Symbiote In Queen In Black: Venom Unchained, out in July from Marvel Comics

The latest mini-series added to the Marvel event Queen In Black, is Queen In Black: Venom Unchained, a three-issue Queen in Black tie-in series by Charles Soule and Juanan Ramírez, for July, that lets us known that Eddie Brock, abandoned by Carnage, seemingly back with Venom, or sympatico symbiote, now has to break of of jail… is this time for an unchained symphony?

"This summer, Hela and Knull's cosmic conflict comes to Earth in QUEEN IN BLACK, a new crossover event from Al Ewing and Iban Coello. Spinning out of Ewing's current run of Venom, key players include Mary Jane, the current host of Venom, as well as Eddie Brock, who was recently bonded to the Carnage symbiote. Following the recent announcements of Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark, Queen in Black: Hela and Queen in Black: Thor, Marvel reveals QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED, a three-issue tie-in series that follows Eddie Brock's quest from prison to the frontlines of the fight against Hela and Knull. This essential saga will be written by Charles Soule, who wrote Eddie's twisted time as Carnage in Eddie Brock: Carnage, and drawn by Juanan Ramírez, following his work on the current Knull limited series, a key lead-in chapter to the event."

"This week in Venom #256 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, part of the Amazing Spider-Man/Venom "Death Spiral" crossover, Carnage discarded Eddie Brock for a better match—TORMENT! The development marks the end of Eddie's time as host of the murderous symbiote, but he's only just started paying the consequences! Before joining Marvel's heroes to save the world from being torn asunder by the forces of Light and Dark, Eddie must first break out of prison and perhaps find a new symbiote to claim…'

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Virgin Variant Cover by PEACHO MOMOKO

Variant Cover by SKAN

Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

On Sale 7/15

EDDIE BROCK: IMPRISONED!

Eddie Brock is in prison after a failed bond with Carnage, and the Queen In Black is coming!!! Eddie wants to get back to Venom. But without a symbiote, how will he escape?!

On continuing Eddie Brock's saga, Soule said, "When I agreed to write a new chapter in Eddie Brock's ongoing story a few years back via Eddie Brock: Carnage, I had no idea it would end up continuing through all these dark little paths. From Carnage to Death Spiral and now to VENOM: UNCHAINED, I've found there's a lot to explore with Mr. Brock and his relationships with various symbiotes. Very glad to spend this time with Eddie – he's a fascinating guy."

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