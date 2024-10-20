Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: carnage, eddie brock

Eddie Brock Is Now The New Carnage At Marvel Comics

Spinning out of Venom War, Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz's Eddie Brock: Carnage will be launching in February,

Spinning out of Venom War, Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz's Eddie Brock: Carnage will be launching in February, announced at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con, with Senior Editor Jordan D. White, current Venom writer Al Ewing, and Charles Soule, and will run alongside All-New Venom.

"Launching in February, EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE will be written by Soule, known for his acclaimed run on Star Wars, and drawn by Jesus Saiz, following his extraordinary work on recent titles like Captain America and Punisher. Set in the aftermath of Venom War, the startling saga sees longtime Venom host Eddie Brock operating as the new host of the violent and sadistic Carnage symbiote. The series will interact with the other flagship symbiote title, ALL-NEW VENOM, which sees the Venom symbiote take on a yet-to-be revealed host. "THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL! He's been VENOM, he's been ANTI-VENOM, he's been THE KING IN BLACK…now, Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one-and-only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other's endless bloodlust? Or will he give himself over to madness and murder? Join Eddie and Carnage on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as their only guide! "Carnage is someone that has to kill, so Eddie has to feed him deaths. In order for Eddie to be okay with that, the people he feeds Carnage are serial killers," Soule explained. " But Carnage is also an addict, and addicts need bigger and bigger highs…" "I'm having a blast with this," he continued. "Jesus Saiz wanted to do a horror book. This is his wheelhouse. He loves creepy organic things to draw, and I'm giving him everything he can handle." Iban Coello's main cover along with Mark Bagley's Foil Variant Cover,

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JESUS SAIZ

Cover by IBAN COELLO

Foil Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 2/12

